ELKTON — A judge placed a teen in Cecil County Adult Drug Court on Wednesday after the defendant pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for his role in the beating and robbing of an acquaintance at a Rising Sun park in March - a planned assault that resulted in the victim undergoing emergency surgery because he was bleeding internally from a ruptured spleen, according to court records.

