NORTH EAST — A teen remained jailed last week after investigators confiscated more than a half-pound of suspect marijuana, a loaded handgun, $5,177 in cash and other drug-related evidence while raiding his residence near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Court records and Cecil Whig archives indicate that the suspect — Antonio Lawrence Borom, who turned 19 in August — was on probation at the time of his arrest in an unrelated criminal case in which he beat a homeless man into unconsciousness in North East in October 2019 — when Borom was 16. The attack was videotaped by one of his purported accomplices and eight seconds of that footage was posted on social media, which helped investigators identify Borom as a suspect in that case.
In the teen’s latest brush with the law, officers and detectives assigned to Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and its Criminal Investigations Unit, along with members of Maryland State Police’s Firearms Enforcement Unit, executed a “knock-and-announce” search warrant at Borom’s residence in the unit block of Cedar Hill Circle on Dec. 19, after developing him as a suspect, court records show.
“After waiting for 30 seconds, the front door opened but we observed no person in the living room. Then we observed Antonio Borom going up the stairs leading to the upper level,” the arresting officer outlines in his written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
Investigators handcuffed Borom after ordering him to come out of the residence, police reported.
Searchers confiscated a 9mm Taurus handgun loaded with an extended magazine, after finding the weapon beneath a living room couch cushion, along with a nearby loose 9mm round on the floor, court records show.
During a background check, investigators learned that Borom is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition “due to his age along with being convicted of first-degree assault” in July 2020 in Cecil County Circuit Court, according to the charging document. (Minors who are at least 16 and are charged with certain serious crimes, such as first-degree assault, in Maryland are automatically charged as an adult.)
In that old criminal case relating to Borom beating the homeless man into unconsciousness, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed an eight-year sentence on the teen on July 21, 2020 — one month before Borom’s 17th birthday — and then suspended all but time served, approximately nine months, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives. The judge then placed Borom on three years of supervised probation, which isn’t scheduled to end until July 21, 2023, court records and archives show. The judge sentenced Borom after the teen pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, as part of a plea deal.
As for the Dec. 19 raid leading to the newest criminal case against Borom, investigators also confiscated a large plastic bag containing 280 grams of suspect marijuana after finding it in the master bedroom, court records allege. There are about 226 grams in a half-pound.
While searching that master bedroom and other parts of the dwelling, investigators also seized a knotted plastic baggie holding about 4 grams of suspect crack cocaine; 10 glassine baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl; a stamp marker and suspect drug-packaging materials; a 9mm magazine and loose 9mm ammunition and a safe containing $5,177 in cash, according to the charging document.
“Based on the evidence located, there is probable cause to conclude Antonio Borom is committing drug trafficking crimes along with possessing a firearm while doing so,” court records allege.
Borom is facing 11 criminal charges, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of heroin/fentanyl and two counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, court records show.t
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, two weeks after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
In the wake of Borom’s Dec. 19 arrest in the drug-gun case, court records indicate that his 2019 assault case has been reopened and that it is moving forward as a violation-of-probation case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.