ELKTON — A teen originally accused of selling edible THC — the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — to seven of her fellow North East High School students at that school in September was granted probation before judgment on Monday, after she accepted a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Investigators initially charged the defendant — Dea’Vean Lashay Fields, who turned 19 in April — with seven counts of distribution of a controlled and dangerous substance on school property, one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance on school property with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, court records show. Each of those charges is a felony that carries a maximum 20-year sentence and a fine up to $20,000 if convicted.
But after a chemical analysis at a police crime lab revealed that the confiscated substance did not contain THC, prosecutors amended the charges that had been filed against Fields, who was 18 at the time of her arrest, court records show. Because it is illegal to sell fake street drugs under the pretense that they are real, the state changed the charges accordingly.
Fields, who is an Elkton-area resident, pleaded guilty to possession of fake cannabis, or marijuana, with intent to distribute during a courtroom hearing on Monday, as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed related charges against her, according to court records.
Moments later, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. granted Fields probation before judgment and set aside her conviction, court records show. Davis ordered Fields to serve two years of supervised probation and to forfeit $130 to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, which confiscated that sum of cash during the investigation, according to court records. To monitor Fields, the judge scheduled a Dec. 1 status hearing, court records show.
During the initial investigation, which occurred inside the high school on Sept. 19, investigators seized a total of nine bags containing what were believed to be THC edibles of multiple colors, police said, noting that they appeared to be homemade and describing them as looking similar to a cereal, Fruity Pebbles, in bar form.
The confiscated substance had a combined weight of 728 grams, which translates to slightly more than one pound and a half, police added. There are approximately 680 grams in a pound and a half.
Investigators also searched the seven students identified as pupils who had bought what was purported to be edible THC from Fields and found them to be in possession of that suspect drug, police reported.
A Cecil County Public Schools spokesperson told the Cecil Whig at the time that Fields and the other seven students would face disciplinary action. That spokesperson reminded, however, that school system administrators are not at liberty to release that type of information to the public.
The investigation leading to Fields’ arrest started at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, when a student informed Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Steven Hood and NEHS administrators that a pupil possibly was in possession of THC edibles and that she had been “selling them to other students in the building,” according to the original charging document. Hood was assigned to CCSO’s School Resource Unit, court records indicate.
“The North East High School administration pulled the student out of class and conducted a search of her book bag, which yielded three clear vacuum sealed bags containing squares of multi-colored cereal. She was also in possession of $130 in cash,” according to court records.
Fields told NEHS Assistant Principal John Drew that the bags contained THC edibles, court records show.
“Fields advised that she sold the THC edibles to 7 students. Those students were all searched by school administrators and found to be in possession of the THC edibles,” according to the original charging document, which did not specify the ages and grades of those seven students.
CCSO Dets. Carson White and Michael O’Donnell interviewed the seven students, all of whom admitted that they had bought what they believed to be THC edibles from Fields.
After taking Fields into custody, Hood transported her from NEHS to agency headquarters near Elkton, where she agreed to be interviewed by the school resource deputy and CCSO Cpl. Matthew Sutton, who was assigned to the Cecil County Drug Task Force, court records show.
“Fields advised that she was in possession of THC/Marijuana edibles. Fields advised that she sold the edibles for $10 per square to multiple students,” court records show.
The district court charges against Fields, who was released on personal recognizance, were filed before the confiscated substance looking like cereal bars had been analyzed at the crime lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.