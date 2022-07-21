ELKTON — In the continued aftermath of the storm that tore through the county on Tuesday, July 12, Team Rubicon is in Cecil County to provide storm relief to residents still struggling with downed trees and disrupted property.
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led volunteer humanitarian non-profit, has set up a base camp at Bohemia Manor High/Middle School to organize and plan their delivery for storm relief operations. Team Rubicon will carry out operations until Wednesday, July 27, when they depart from the county.
Team Rubicon is offering “Chainsaw Operations’’ and “Debris Management.” The Chainsaw Operations will primarily deal in the processing and removal of downed trees while the Debris Management will handle vegetation clean up, debris removal, and assist homeowners in removing storm related debris from inside houses.
“Our goal is to make a site ‘contractor ready’ so a contractor can just jump right in and begin repairs and not have to worry about cleaning up,” said Anthony Graves, the Infinite Commander of Team Rubicon. “This allows more money from homeowners insurance to go to repairs rather than to paying for cleanup.”
Graves also notes that since Team Rubicon is volunteer-based, they are able to offer repairs but with limitations.
“We can put a blue tarp on a damaged roof, but we can not put up shingles,” said Graves.
Team Rubicon has helped roughly five residents across Cecil County so far.
“I don’t even know how to explain it, I am so grateful for them,” said Emily Hayes, a resident of Chesapeake City and mother of three. “We have saved so much money because all of the quotes we received were no less than $8,000.”
Residents within Cecil County who are in need of storm debris removal, minor repairs, or downed tree/vegetation removal should call the Crisis Clean-Up line at (410) 449-5415 to register for services.
