ELKTON — Over 170 participants gathered at Cow Pond in Elkton on Saturday for the third annual Team Elkton Fishing Rodeo.
“All of the hard work paid off,” said Elkton Town Commissioner Rob Massimiano, who also founded and organized the event. “I feel so good about doing something positive for the kids and the community.”
During the free event, children reeled in a variety of things ranging from trout, catfish and white perch to turtles, sticks and tree bark.
Savannah Adams, 10, caught her first fish at this year’s fishing rodeo. Adams said she was happy to catch the fish and was excited while she reeled it in, but was scared to touch the fish once she got it on land.
Sarah Ricke, 5, accompanied by her mother Melissa Ricke and her father Jason Ricke, were in attendance at the event for their second year in a row.
“This is a fun community event where we can participate in learning a new skill while having fun as a family,” Melissa said.
Massimiano’s desire to start the annual fishing rodeo, and provide families like the Ricke's and children like Adams the opportunity to make lifelong memories, dates back to Christmas of 2020 where he bought fishing poles for children in his family.
Massimiano noted that, along with the fishing poles, he made a promise that he would take the kids fishing.
“I promised that I’d take them fishing and then I thought, ‘I’d like to take a bunch of kids fishing,’ and next thing I know, I had a group of 10, then 15, then 20 kids and volunteers helping me take them fishing,” said Massimiano. “Before I knew it, I was approaching organizations and now I have everyone in town involved.”
With the number of sponsors, volunteers and participants growing each year, Massimiano said the fishing rodeo will continue to be a free annual event that provides rods, bait, tackle, free food and a safe environment for children and their families.
“I am very grateful for all of the sponsors, the organizations and the volunteers that helped me make this a great event and it will definitely continue,” said Massimiano. “All children are welcome and I can't wait for next year.”
