ELKTON — Team Elkton is preparing for the third annual Team Elkton’s Fishing Rodeo, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Howard’s Pond.
The event will offer a variety of free food from Chick-Fil-A; Rita’s Italian Ice; Jetty Frog Deli and hotdogs, raffles and fishing education for children age 15 and younger – and their families.
The event, founded by Elkton Town Commissioner Robert Massimiano, is free of charge for all participants with fishing rods, bait and tackle all provided. Past Rodeos have featured well over 100 participants, casting their lines into Howard’s Pond and enjoying a fun family outing.
“Everyone just shows up and has fun, no competition and no preparation required,” said Massimiano.
Participants should pre-register by April 19 by emailing parks@elkton.org or by filling out a Google form on Elkton Parks and Recreation’s website.
“I do this because I love kids, my community and fishing,” said Massimiano. “This is great to get kids and their families out to enjoy the day and each other.”
This year’s event will offer a knot tying class and a casting class for participants as well as volunteer stations around the pond to assist kids with baiting hooks, fixing line, getting fish off of hooks and even first aid. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Massimiano at (410) 398-1202.
