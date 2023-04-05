CECIL COUNTY — In her Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger has put an emphasis on giving back to county taxpayers, investing in the county and development plans for FY24.
According to Hornberger, in order to give back to taxpayers, the budget will match Maryland’s Constant Yield Tax Rate (CYTR) — the tax rate a jurisdiction would have to impose to obtain the same amount of property tax revenue in FY24 — lowering property taxes from $1.0143 per $100 of assessed property value to $0.9924 per $100 assessed value.
Since 2021, Maryland’s CYTR for Cecil County has decreased each year and county officials attribute the Hornberger administration’s ability to match the CYTR to the county’s economic growth and development.
“Our state assessments have been going up at an aggressive rate because Cecil County is becoming a place where more people want to be and it is reflecting in our property values,” said the Director of Administration Steve Overbay. “In the event that we see revenue streams sufficient and allow us to return money to taxpayers, we are going to do that consistently.”
The budget also includes a decrease in business property taxes from $2.5358 per $100 of assessed property value to $2.4810 per $100 of assessed value.
The county executive also made note of $20 million in refunds for owners of improved residential properties. The program will provide property owners in Cecil County a refund for the taxes they spend on their property if the state assesses their property at a higher property tax value. County officials said that this is the first time in Cecil County history that such a program has been implemented.
“Instead of cutting the tax rate like we already have, you’re actually going to get a refund back in the form of a check,” said Overbay. “These are the people’s dollars and we are going to give a portion of them back so they can decide what happens with them.”
Overbay also noted that the majority of properties in Cecil County remain at the same tax rate after being assessed by the state every three years, but if and when a property increases in state assessed value, it creates a fund surplus for the county.
“This refund is our way of saying ‘these are your dollars and we are giving some back to you’ so people can spend it how they see fit,” said Overbay.
Outside of property taxes, Hornberger also noted a tax cut of $0.05 per earned $100 for income taxes — reducing the income tax rate in Cecil County from 2.8 percent to 2.75 percent.
County officials said that the FY24 tax reductions outlined in the budget will result in over $4.5 million remaining in the pockets of Cecil County taxpayers.
The budget also includes a four percent cost of living adjustment and an anniversary pay step increase for all 551 full time county employees, as well as 307 state external employees, excluding union workers.
As noted in the budget, the cost of living adjustment and anniversary pay step increase is a means to attract and retain qualified workers at the county level.
To improve emergency response time, two emergency medical service response buildings will be built. Station #2 will be built near Chestertown and Station #4 will be built between Elkton and Fair Hill.
Both facilities are just two of six projects outlined in the budget that will be fully funded by American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds. Station #2 is expected to use $4.1 million and Station #4 is expected to use $4.8 million.
The remaining $11.1 million of the $20 million in ARPA funds will be used for a gun range that is expected to cost $7.3 million; the Holloway Beach Sewer project which is expected to cost $2.7 million; the county’s match on a broadband expansion project which is expected to cost $888,000 and $175,000 is expected to be used on testing volunteer fire equipment.
The county has until the end of calendar year 2024 to assign ARPA funds and must expend the ARPA funds by the end of calendar year 2026. All projects proposed to use ARPA funds must be approved by the Cecil County Council.
The next budget hearing is scheduled for April 11, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. in the Cecil County Administration Building and the Cecil County Council’s public hearing for the FY24 budget is scheduled for May 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Elkton High School.
