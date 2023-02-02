During the pandemic, Tax Aide volunteers collected, completed and returned tax forms without much contact as Patty Truitt, a Tax Aide counselor, demonstrated. This year, the free tax preparation service offered by AARP volunteers is back to pre-pandemic style and face-to-face.
Maryland Tax Day will be back this year; a day where Cecil County residents needing free tax preparation can walk in to Calvert Grange between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and get returns completed without an appointment. Appointments can also be arranged for one of the six AARP volunteer locations by calling 443-485-1153.
SPECIAL TO THE WHIG
ELKTON — Volunteers with the AARP Tax Aide program are filling up their calendar with appointments for free tax preparation for Maryland residents at six Cecil County sites.
Cris Brookmyer, District Coordinator, said the process is going back to its pre-pandemic method this year, with people sitting across the table from their preparer throughout.
“It’s in-person this year. We’re not doing same day drop-off providing COVID levels stay at a reasonable level,” Brookmyer said.
Last year, Tax Aide filed 1,200 tax returns.
“That’s a little lower than pre-COVID. We expect to do about 1,400 this year,” she said.
Call 443-485-1153 to make an appointment. The work is done at six sites: Calvert Grange in Rising Sun, Cecilton United Methodist Church, Cecil County Community Center in Rising Sun, Chesapeake City Library, Elkton Library and Elkton United Methodist Church.
Returns can be filed electronically and, for those wanting direct deposit, that can also be set up by the Tax Aide volunteers.
Also back this year is Maryland Tax Day to be held at Calvert Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road. No appointment is needed.
“We do walk ins from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” Brookmyer said.
Volunteers have recently wrapped up training, provided by the Internal Revenue Service. Brookmyer said there are 19 people doing the tax returns and another six people to facilitate and greet on site.
“There’s not a whole lot of changes this year,” Brookmyer said of the tax code. “There is a nominal change to the standard deduction.”
Tax Aide volunteers will prepare state and federal returns and can also help Maryland residents that work in surrounding states file returns for Pennsylvania and Delaware, for example.
While it’s a free service, Brookmyer said those that feel like they need to pay something can do that.
“If they want to make a contribution help the organizations letting us use their buildings,” she said.
