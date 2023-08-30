PORT DEPOSIT — Tactical Shepherd, Cecil County’s largest firearms training group, has received approval to continue their firearms operations in Port Deposit. The group’s two year special exception was granted by the Cecil County Board of Appeals and follows a cease and desist order that Tactical Shepherd received from the county government after reports of a stray bullet hitting a tree on the property of one of Tactical Shepherd’s neighbors.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.