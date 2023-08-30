Dozens of attendees watch a video presented by Tactical Shepherd regarding decibel readings. The video was shown by the group to counter arguments that Tactical Shepherd’s firearm operations were loud and disruptive to neighbors.
Tactical Shepherd’s founder, Mel Adam (left), and Kenny Porter (right) are sworn in by the Cecil County Board of Appeals before their special exception hearing.
Dozens of attendees view a presentation provided by Tactical Shepherd regarding the group’s firearm operations during the Board of Appeals hearing for Tactical Shepherd’s special exception.
The Cecil County Board of Appeals hears testimony from the Founder of Tactical Shepherd, Mel Adam, during the Board of Appeals hearing for Tactical Shepherd’s special exception.
Speakers line up row by row to provide testimony in support, or against, Tactical Shepherd’s special exception during Tactical Shepherd’s Board of Appeals hearing.
PORT DEPOSIT — Tactical Shepherd, Cecil County’s largest firearms training group, has received approval to continue their firearms operations in Port Deposit. The group’s two year special exception was granted by the Cecil County Board of Appeals and follows a cease and desist order that Tactical Shepherd received from the county government after reports of a stray bullet hitting a tree on the property of one of Tactical Shepherd’s neighbors.
The decision came during the Board of Appeals meeting Monday night — one week after dozens of Tactical Shepherd supporters attended the Planning Commission’s meeting to show their support for the firearms training group.
Many residents of the area attended the BoA meeting to offer their input on the group’s firing range, which is located in a bowl-shaped defunct gravel pit dug into the earth.
The Board of Appeals heard a variety of testimony from Cecil County residents that were both in favor and against the operations — many of which reiterated the same points that were given during Tactical Shepherd’s hearing before the Planning Commission last week.
The founder of Tactical Shepherd, Mel Adam, disclosed the same information regarding decibel readings, housing prices and his claim that the May 23 report regarding the stray bullet striking a tree was not the fault of Tactical Shepherd because the group did not have class that day.
The Board of Appeals inquired if Tactical Shepherd planned on expanding class sizes in the coming year, to which Adam explained that the group does not and that they are in “maintenance mode.”
“We had a surge in class sizes after Maryland made it easier for residents to conceal carry,” Adam said. “Our class sizes have dropped and we are in maintenance mode, where people are coming back to train.”
Without further comment from the board members, Tactical Shepherd was granted its two-year special exception to operate its firearm training range on 147 Firetower Road by an unanimous vote.
“We are truly humbled by the show of support we received from the community,” Adam said. “We are glad to put this behind us and continue to provide quality firearms training to our residents.”
