PORT DEPOSIT — After a complaint of a bullet striking a tree on a nearby resident’s property prompted a cease and desist order from the county, Port Deposit’s Tactical Shepherd has received a recommendation of approval from the Cecil County Planning Commission to continue their firearm operations.
Following the Planning Commission’s approval, the firearms training group will require final approval from the Board of Appeals to continue operations at their shooting range on Firetower Road.
The complaint, which was made to the police, came from a resident who lives nearby and reported that a stray bullet from the range struck a tree on their property.
When the county was informed of the complaint, a cease and desist order was posted on the property and Tactical Shepherd was required to go before the Planning Commission, per county procedure. Prior to filing paperwork asking for a special exception with the county, Tactical Shepherd was unable to run classes for several days.
Concerns within the community grew after a notice from the county was sent to Tactical Shepherd’s neighboring residents stating that the firearms training company was “constructing” a pistol/rifle firing range. Neighbors of the business expressed concerns over reported noise and safety concerns the range presents ever since receiving notice from the county that a range was under construction.
At the business’s Aug. 21 Planning Commission hearing, Stephen O’Connor, Director of Land Use and Development for the county, clarified that there was an error in the notice and that Tactical Shepherd’s hearing was for a special exception for them to continue their range operations on the property, not construct a facility. According to Mel Adams, Tactical Shepherd’s founder, the range is not available for public use, but solely for the classes that the group offers.
“The intent of our operation never has been, and never will be, to have a public range,” said Adam. “All we will offer is classes.”
Tactical Shepherd offers Concealed Carry classes, Handgun Qualification License classes and numerous training workshops like scenario-based training and defensive pistol training.
Adam noted that unlike the Elk Neck Shooting Range — the only public shooting range in Cecil County — users of Tactical Shepherd’s range must sign up ahead of time for one of the many training courses the business offers before they are granted access to the range for their course.
Firearm instructors are not permitted to conduct their classes at the Elk Neck Shooting Range by law.
At the Planning Commission hearing, Adam, Duane Janney and Kenny Porter addressed the noise, safety and property value concerns that residents in the area expressed frustration with.
Their presentation stated that Tactical Shepherd has trained over 4,000 residents and had zero safety incidents since beginning operation four years ago.
They emphasized that the location of the shooting range is located in a defunct “gravel pit” with a 20 foot thick, dirt backdrop.
“We have roughly 6-8 shooters in a pit that sits 35 feet below the surface of the Earth,” said Adam.
Adam further explained that, per state regulations, in order to discharge firearms on private property there must be at least a 1,000 foot buffer between the firing property and neighboring properties. The closest property, Adam said, is 1,198 feet away.
Cecil County does not have a set zoning code specific for the use of firearms, but the use of firearms is permitted on land that is zoned Northern Agricultural Residential, which 147 Firetower Road is.
Residents from the Herbies Curve neighborhood argued that the nearly 1,500 foot buffer between their neighborhood and the gravel pit is still too close.
Scott Roden, who stated that he is a 14-year Department of Defense weapons operator and ballistics expert, said that Tactical Shepherd’s advertising of training “inexperienced shooters” makes the situation even more concerning, and called it “careless” for the group to operate in such close proximity to a neighborhood.
“One of the courses you offer uses a rifle that fires a 5.56 NATO round, which has a maximum range of 3,600 yards — my daughter’s play set is 820 yards from your setup,” Roden said. “All it takes is one accidental discharge from one inexperienced shooter toward the sky and that round is headed toward a neighborhood that houses over two dozen children.”
While nearly 15 speakers expressed concerns over Tactical Shepherd’s operations during the meeting, many supporters of the firearms academy also took the podium.
“These guys would not put anyone in harm’s way just for the sake of a dollar,” said another speaker. “These guys are number one in every aspect and I am in full favor of them continuing their operation.”
Stan Bensley applauded Tactical Shepherd’s safety measures in comparison to those at Elk Neck Shooting Range.
“These guys are operating in a punchbowl, yes, everything is contained,” Bensley said. “They have gone overboard as far as safety is concerned and in comparison to the gun range at Elk Neck, it is night and day.”
Nearly every supporter spoke highly of Tactical Shepherd’s use of retired military and law enforcement range officers, stating that the detail for safety at the range is the best they have ever seen.
“I have never handled a gun before but with these guys, I felt safe,” said Christina Harrison.
Alongside safety, surrounding residents argued that the noise of gunfire was “obnoxious” and “harassment.”
“It is upsetting to me to be harassed by constant gunshots in a peaceful neighborhood,” said one resident. “It makes you nervous, it is agitating and it is upsetting.”
A video showed Janney taking readings with a decibel reader inside of the gravel pit behind active shooters, where he received a reading of 116 decibels. When Janney traveled roughly 1,000 feet to the end of the property’s driveway, the video showed that the gunshots were reading at 72 decibels.
“A normal talking conversation is about 70 to 71 decibels,” said Janney.
When Janney traveled to numerous other locations off of the property, gunshots were reading at barely over 60 decibels and, in some areas, weren’t audible.
Many residents argued that the shooting done by Tactical Shepherd was occurring “all of the time” and “all day.” The group explained that their time of operation is 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. primarily on the weekends and that they have had less than six courses a month over the last half a year.
“There are numerous breaks in our shooting so it’s not a four hour wall of non-stop gunfire,” said Adam. “We sell a truck load of ammo out of our shop — we are not the only ones shooting in that area and we hear it all of the time.”
When the commission read a written comment from a community member due to a round that struck a tree on their property, Adam asked what the time and day was that the report was made.
Director O’Connor clarified that the report said the incident occurred Tuesday, May 23 around 5:30 p.m.
“We didn’t even have a class that day so it wasn’t us,” said Adam.
Adam noted that Tactical Shepherd’s class schedule is listed on its website and is available to the public.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the special exception for Tactical Shepherd to continue operating on the property be extended by two years. The recommendation will now go to the Board of Appeals where they will vote on the exception. The next meeting will be held Aug. 28 at 6:00 p.m. in the Elk Room of the Cecil County Administrative Building.
“I understand that the community has concerns and I try to do everything that I can to make sure I alleviate every concern that I possibly can,” said Adam. “Everything we do is held to the highest standard and we live in this community- we do not want enemies.”
