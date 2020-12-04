ELKTON — Cyndi Timko and her husband Tony started up T-n-T Trees for the holiday season back in 2000. Back then, it was a small operation.
“We were in a shed with no heat, and we sold 16 trees,” Timko said. “Now we sell upwards of 400 trees, and we’re in a heated office.”
Last weekend, they opened up for their 20th year of business. Heat is not the only thing that’s different this year — amid the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are wearing masks, keeping their distance and are only allowed in the office to check out one at a time.
T-n-T Trees has hundreds of fresh and pre-cut trees to choose from, as well as grave decorations and wreaths which can be custom made. As a large outdoor space at Maple Springs Farm, they offer a safe, fun family activity, and Timko said they saw a steady stream of customers all weekend.
The joy lighting up children’s eyes as they select a tree to impress Santa has never faded — that holiday spirit burns just as bright now as ever, pandemic and all.
“We’ve always had families, from day one,” she said. “But now we have the kids and grandkids of those original families.”
They have scaled up over the course of two decades, getting essential new equipment like a shaker, which shakes out loose pine needles, bird nests and other debris, and a baler, which bundles the trees up in netting. New customers have also joined the familiar faces who return year after year.
For Timko, the chance to check in with folks after months of quarantine is its own holiday gift.
“We hadn’t been anywhere or seen anybody until we opened the tree farm Friday,” she said. “With the exception of going to the grocery store.”
Normally, they invite Santa to take time from his busy Christmas preparations to visit with kids on the farm, but kids this year might have to Zoom with Santa instead. Despite National Institute of Health Director Anthony Fauci reporting recently that Santa is immune to the virus, Timko said they wanted to eliminate the possibility of spread between families.
While they don’t have grand plans to celebrate 20 years, Timko said they’re very excited for this uniquely challenging season. She hopes they can offer families a breath of fresh air and a way to bring the holiday spirit home.
T-n-T Trees is located at 1415 Singerly Road, and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Call 410-392-0339 for more information.
