ELKTON — The property tax credit for sworn officers covered in Bill Number 2022-11 ran into problems during Tuesday night’s council work session after the bill language spurred confusion among legislators and attendees.
On lines 8-16, the bill explains the “Annotated Code of Maryland, Section 9-260, Property Tax Article, defines a public safety officer as a firefighter, emergency technician, a correctional officer, a police officer, or a deputy sheriff, volunteer firefighters, volunteer emergency medical technicians, and park police.” However, the bill does not extend the tax credit to all of the occupations listed above and that has caused the confusion.
Bill Number 2022-11 only includes correctional officers and deputies as the “sworn officers” covered in the property tax credit. The eight occupations that are considered sworn officers by Section 9-260 Property Tax Article are listed in the bill because of the “WHEREAS clause.”
When reading a bill, it is common to see “WHEREAS” at the beginning of the majority of the sentences in the body of the bill. This is called the “WHEREAS clause.” The “WHEREAS clause” is used to describe individual reasons on why the bill should be passed. Oftentimes, these sections will include references to state law, regulations, tax codes, etc. WHEREAS clauses do this to strengthen the legislation and show the foundation for which the municipality is looking to enact the legislation.
In Bill Number 2022-11 on lines 5-7, the enabling legislation that allows for Cecil County to have a tax credit for sworn officers is listed as the “Annotated Code of Maryland, Section 9-260, Tax Property Article.” Then the foundation within the tax credit is presented as it: “authorizes the governing body of a county to grant, by law, a property tax credit against the county property tax imposed on the dwelling of an eligible individual.”
The Cecil County legislation does not have to include all of the listed occupations covered by the Maryland Tax Article. They can choose which ones to include in the Cecil County legislation, but they cannot add occupations that are not outlined by the Maryland Tax Article.
During the work session, the council recommended that amendments be made to Bill Number 2022-11 to dial in the language to further explain the definition of a sworn officer and what sworn officers Cecil County will be providing the tax credit to.
During the legislative session for Bill Number 2022-11, a member of the public spoke out against the bill.
“Myself and others would qualify for this tax credit based on income and property value, is this fair to them or me?” said Brooke, a member of the audience that declined to share her last name. “I fully agree that we need to make Cecil County a more favorable place for people, especially those listed in this bill, but I think there is a better way to do that that doesn’t seem as unfair to people and business owners who have to pay their property taxes.”
After Brooke left the podium, another meeting attendee stood up to speak on the legislation.
“I am torn between rewarding our officers because I know there is a bidding war for police officers at the county level,” said Herold Meccanik. “This money comes at an expense and it comes at the cost of property owners so while we reward these, someone is not getting rewarded.”
As previously stated by County Director of Finance James Appel, the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) budget for this program is $300,000 – an amount the county has yet to come close to fully spending through its already existing program for senior citizens and veterans. Extending the tax credit to sworn officers will not increase taxes on the backs of Cecil County citizens, but will increase the spending of the already budgeted amount for the program if passed.
“The idea with this legislation is to make Cecil County an attractive place to work for law enforcement and continue to make this a safe community,” said County Director of Administration Steve Overbay.
Consideration for Bill Number 2022-11 is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.