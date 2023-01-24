A Maryland State Police trooper examines the damage Sunday after a sport utility vehicle crashed into the exterior wall of the Dollar General store in the Northeast Plaza shopping center near North East.
NORTH EAST — A sport utility vehicle crashed into an exterior wall of a Dollar General store at the Northeast Plaza shopping center over the weekend, causing an unspecified amount of structural damage to the building, according to Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack.
No one was injured in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Sunday at the store in the 100 block of Northeast Road (Route 272), police reported. Although the vehicle rammed into the outer wall on the western side of the Dollar General building, it did not enter the store.
The crash occurred while the operator of a 2021 Honda Santa Fe, whom investigators identified as a 63-year-old North East woman, attempted to drive the SUV from a parking space near the Dollar General, according to police.
“The vehicle was in reverse. She thought her foot was on the brake, but it was on the gas pedal. The SUV traveled backward and struck the wall,” an MSP spokesperson outlined.
The MSP trooper who responded to the crash scene conducted a field sobriety test on the driver, due to the nature of the single-vehicle accident, and she passed, police said. The trooper did not issue the driver any citations, police added. The SUV was towed away from the crash scene, police noted.
Information regarding what impact, if any, the crash had on business at the Dollar General store and how much monetary damage it caused to the exterior wall was unavailable, as of Tuesday.
