Dominic Corson, chairman of the Susquehanna River Running Festival, came before the mayor and commissioners of Perryville Tuesady to propose a 1-milk walk across the Hatem Bridge to raise funds for a town charity during its Sept. 24 event.
PERRYVILLE — While everyone else is competing in the 13.1 mile half marathon, 10k and 5k runs featured in the annual Susquehanna River Running Festival Sept. 24, there’s a good chance that non-runners will also get the chance to cross the Hatem Bridge.
This is the fifth year for the event that starts and ends in Havre de Grace for the benefit of the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund. Dominic Corson, chairman of the foundation, approached the mayor and commissioners of Perryville to obtain their support of the planned walk.
In a special meeting following the work session, Commissioner Bob Taylor moved to support the walk, which received quick votes in favor from the remaining board.
The Maryland Transportation Authority has the final say, so the board gave its approval contingent on getting the nod from MDTA.
“I think a lot of people in Perryville would be interested in this,” Taylor said.
Corson said in this first year the walkers would be limited to the first 1,000 to sign up at srrf.org once approval is gained.
“This is an exciting opportunity to expand on an already successful event,” said Mayor Matt Roath.
Corson said there would be separate lanes to keep the runners and walkers safe on the 1.5 mile span that connects Perryville and Havre de Grace via US Route 40.
“They would also have to have the special bib to come on the bridge. Security guards will control the traffic,” Corson said.
“I’m up for a walk,” said Commissioner Christina Aldridge.
Taylor, on the other hand, is already registered for the 5K, the path for which does not cross the bridge but rather stays in Havre de Grace.
“I’m disappointed,” he said.
When the festival was proposed in 2018, then-mayor Jim Eberhardt asked what Perryville would get in return for its assistance since all the money raised would go only to Harford County scholar-athletes. There was talk of a donation being made to Perryville High School.
Now five years later Corson said the walk, if approved, would be a fundraiser for something important to Perryville.
“We can make the walk more of a charity event and you can donate to one of the listed organizations,” Corson said. This walk would begin and end in Perryville, staged at Perryville Middle School.
Perryville and Havre de Grace tried, unsuccessfully, to host a ceremonial walk across the Hatem Bridge in 2011 to celebrate the end of a $67 million rehabilitation project on the MDTA bridge that snarled traffic and caused headaches for more than three years. Chief among the hurdles were security concerns posted by MDTA, plus the cost to both municipalities.
