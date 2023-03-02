NORTH EAST — Two suspects remained on the loose Wednesday night after stabbing a man during a dispute inside his residence near North East — where investigators later found a “large amount” of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
“The investigation is continuing, and we are trying to identify the two suspects,” said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
CCSO deputies and paramedics rushed to the Superior Court residence in Lakeside Mobile Home Park at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a reported stabbing, police said. Deputies found the victim, whom Holmes identified only as a 24-year-old male, at that residence, police added.
“He had a stab wound to his left side, near his abdomen,” Holmes said.
An ambulance crew drove the man to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where doctors treated his stab wound and later discharged him from that medical center, police reported.
The two assailants, whom the victim described only as a white man and black man, started arguing with the victim over an unspecified matter, police said. At some point during that dispute, police added, one of the suspects stabbed the man, before both of them fled.
“There were other people at the residence at the time, and we interviewed the witnesses,” Holmes said.
During the on-scene investigation shortly after the stabbing, deputies saw suspect illegal drugs “in plain view” inside that Superior Court residence, where “multiple people” live, Holmes reported. That led to a search of the mobile home, where investigators found and confiscated a “large amount” of heroin/fentanyl and lesser amounts of other illegal drugs, according to Holmes.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the investigation into the stabbing continued, as did the one into the drugs that were found at that residence where the assault had occurred, police reported. No arrests had been made in either case.
