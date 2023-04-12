A North East Police Department patrol vehicle blocks the sole entrance to Cami Way, southwest of Elkton, on Wednesday afternoon after a man allegedly stabbed his parents nine times inside their home on that residential road. After a three-hour manhunt, police captured the suspect - Eric James McClary, 37 - and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and other offenses.
ELKTON - A man stands charged with attempted murder and other offenses after he allegedly stabbed his parents nine times inside their residence near Elkton in the wake of an argument with them over his "lack of work and how he was going to progress forward in his life," according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Eric James McClary, 37, of the unit block of Cami Way - which is where the double stabbing occurred on Wednesday afternoon. (Cami Way is part of the Woodcrest Shores community off Plum Point Road, a short distance from connecting Oldfield Point Road and several miles southwest of Elkton.)
Court records identify the victims as the suspect's father, Bradley M. McClary, 70; and his mother, Elizabeth June McClary, also 70.
A Delaware State Police helicopter crew flew Bradley McClary to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit shortly after arriving there, police said. He suffered six stab wounds during the assault, including three in the torso, police added.
An ambulance crew transported Elizabeth June McClary from the scene to that same Delaware hospital, where she remained in that medical center's emergency late Wednesday, when investigators were filing for charges against Eric McClary, court records show. Elizabeth McClary suffered three stab wounds during the attack, including one to her chest, according to court records.
Update information regarding the medical conditions of Bradley and Elizabeth McClary was unavailable, as of Thursday morning.
Paramedics rushed to the Cami Way residence at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday after receiving the 911 call, as did Maryland State Police troopers and detectives, Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies and North East Police Department officers.
"The incident occurred after an argument Eric had with his parents about his lack of work and how he was going to progress forward in his life," according to the charging document.
The suspect fled from the residence after the double stabbing, triggering a manhunt that involved numerous law enforcement officers with various police agencies in Cecil County and specially-trained tracking dogs and their K9 Unit handlers. Police reportedly issued a shelter-in-place directive to residents who live in the area where the incident occurred.
Police reported that the manhunt, which took place in and around the Woodcrest Shores community, ended at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday - about three hours after the double stabbing had occurred - when an MSP trooper and an NEPD officer captured Eric McClary after spotting him walking out of a patch of woods.
"We have him in custody now," MSP 1st Sgt. Joseph Catalano told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday night, shortly after the law enforcement officers had taken Eric McClary into custody.
Catalano, who serves as second-in-command at MSP's North East Barrack, referenced the circumstances surrounding the double stabbing and then commented, "This is definitely an isolated incident."
Eric McClary is facing eight criminal charges, including two counts each of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records, which indicate that he remained in custody as of Thursday morning.
