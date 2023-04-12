Double stabbing

A North East Police Department patrol vehicle blocks the sole entrance to Cami Way, southwest of Elkton, on Wednesday afternoon after a man allegedly stabbed his parents nine times inside their home on that residential road. After a three-hour manhunt, police captured the suspect - Eric James McClary, 37 - and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and other offenses.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

ELKTON - A man stands charged with attempted murder and other offenses after he allegedly stabbed his parents nine times inside their residence near Elkton in the wake of an argument with them over his "lack of work and how he was going to progress forward in his life," according to Cecil County District Court records.


