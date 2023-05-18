BALTIMORE — A man facing murder charges after he allegedly pushed a man onto the subway tracks in Baltimore City — killing him — was on probation in an unrelated Cecil County drug case at the time of that deadly April incident, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Investigators identified the murder suspect as Joseph Jerome White III, 39, of Baltimore.
Detectives were able to track White to a hotel in South Ozone Park, N.Y., where he was arrested on Tuesday, police said. As of Thursday, police added, White was awaiting extradition back to Maryland, where he will be charged with first-degree murder relating to the subway incident.
White stands accused of pushing 28-year-old Christopher Foster onto the subway tracks at the metro station in the 700 block of East Baltimore Street — causing Foster’s death by electrocution, according to Baltimore City Police Department officials, who further reported that BCPD officers responded to the scene at 5:38 a.m. on April 12 after receiving a call regarding “an unresponsive” man on the subway tracks.
That man, later identified as Foster, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was standing near the edge of the platform when an unidentified male pushed him from behind, causing him to fall onto tracks, thus electrocuting him,” a BCPD spokesperson outlined, adding that the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
As of Thursday, police had not released a possible motive for the alleged murder.
Shortly after the incident, BCPD detectives asked for the public’s help in gaining more information what had happened and in identifying the suspect. Information regarding how investigators identified White as the suspect was unavailable, as of late Thursday afternoon.
On April 12, when White allegedly killed Foster by pushing him onto the subway tracks, he had been on supervised probation in a Cecil County drug case for about five months, according to local court records.
Those court records indicate that Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed an eight-year sentence on White for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and then suspended all but time served — two days shy of one year — during a Nov. 9 courtroom hearing. (White had pleaded guilty to that drug charge as part of a plea deal, court records show.)
The judge then ordered White to serve 30 months of supervised probation, according to court records, which show that his probation is not scheduled to end until May 9, 2025, barring any changes in his criminal case, which is now listed a reopened. In addition, court records indicate that a warrant in which White is charged with violation of probation was issued on April 24 — 12 days after he allegedly pushed Foster to his death on the subway tracks.
White’s conviction in that criminal case stems from Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit investigators raiding a residence in the 400 block of Champlain Road in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park near North East on Dec. 17, 2019, according to the charging document.
While searching White, investigators founded 26 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl inside his right sock and confiscated them, police said. They also found an 13 additional baggies holding heroin/fentanyl in the residence’s toilet and seized them, too, police added.
Investigators noted in court records that, when they entered the residence to conduct the court-approved search, they saw White running toward the bathroom — where the 13 baggies of heroin/fentanyl were later found — and then returning to the living room, where he was detained.
Court records also indicate that the 26 baggies that investigators found inside White’s sock and the 13 that they found in the toilet were wrapped in blue wax paper that had been “stamped with the number one and a heart symbol.”
In addition to the heroin/fentanyl, which weighed about 15 grams, slightly more than a half-ounce, investigators also confiscated 16 grams of marijuana, court records show. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
