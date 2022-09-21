Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Caleb Griffitts (center) escorts a handcuffed man to a waiting patrol vehicle Wednesday afternoon, after a police chase ended with the suspect crashing his car on Theodore Road in Bay View and law enforcement officers capturing him. A fellow law enforcement officer (right) accompanies Griffitts and the man in custody.
BAY VIEW – Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured a suspect early Wednesday afternoon after he crashed a car in Bay View – ending a police chase that reportedly started in Baltimore County.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Theodore Road, a short distance away from Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274), when the car driven by the male suspect ran off the right side of the road, went down a ditch and came to rest in thick brush.
The suspect did not appear to be injured as he spoke with CCSO deputies while handcuffed in the back of an agency patrol SUV, one of several law enforcement vehicles on scene, in addition to other first responder vehicles. Nor did he appear to be injured when he walked with escorting CCSO deputies to a different patrol vehicle, which police used to drive him away from the scene.
As of mid-Wednesday afternoon, official information about the incident leading to the suspect’s arrest – including where the police chase started and what spurred it – was unavailable.
The scene of the suspect’s crash and capture forced emergency workers to close a portion of Theodore Road for more than an hour.
