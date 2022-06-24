NORTH EAST — By a 6-3 vote Thursday the US Supreme Court overturned a New York state law requiring the demonstration of a particular need to obtain a license to carry a concealed gun.
Writing the opinion for the court, Justice Clarence Brown stated that New York's law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Maryland has a similar law, which puts tight restrictions on who can be approved to carry a firearm outside his or her home for self defense. Mel Adam, owner of Tactical Shepherd in Rising Sun, said the SCOTUS ruling will force Maryland to change its gun laws, which block law-abiding gun owners.
"Right now there is no path for you to get your wear and carry (license) in Maryland," Adam said Friday. "They are going to have to at least create a path. They can't say 'no' outright."
(Editor's Note: 'Wear and Carry' is Maryland's legal term for a permit allowing the carrying of a concealed weapon, commonly referred to as "concealed carry" in much of the nation)
Current law requires a permit applicant to be investigated to see if proper criteria are met. Adam said items such as a person's criminal record, finances and other details are considered.
"It's a 100 days process for someone who meets the criteria," he said, adding that's tough for Maryland State Police, the agency conducting these background checks, who are under time constraints to get the permits processed.
"There are 28,000 wear and carry permits in the system now. Maryland State Police doesn't have the personnel to process that," Adam said, wondering what will happen if that number balloons to 900,000.
"As of today nothing has changed," he said of the law. "I assume they are scrambling."
Adam, who has a wear and carry license, showed how he has his weapon tucked in the front of his waistband in full view. He noted that if he goes into a store, for example, he will pull his shirt out and cover the handgun.
At Tactical Shepherd, in the 24-hour period since the decision was announced there have been at least 50 new students signed up for the 16 hour wear and carry class required.
Sheriff Scott Adams said that both the public and law enforcement will have to be trained if wear and carry becomes the rule, rather than the exception.
"I'm OK with law abiding citizens carrying to protect themselves," Adams said. "I don't want to see a tragedy ... where the police and the public don't know who each other are."
Adams said current training has officers announcing their status if not in uniform, such as an undercover operation. However, he said there needs to be a way for a private citizen to do likewise because his officers are trained to react when seeing a weapon in a waistband as well as in hands.
"Proper training is the the key," Adam said, adding his students at Tactical Shepherd have that drilled in by the time the $350 class is complete.
