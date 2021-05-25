ELKTON — Supporters of the Cecil County Public Library, wearing shirts embroidered with “Love our Library, Fund our Library,” came out to the Public Budget Hearing at Elkton High School Thursday, to voice their opposition to County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s proposed library operating budget cut.
Hornberger proposes a cut to the operating budget of 5.7% or $366,202. Her administration has said that the total budget is actually being increased by 12.7% or $818,798 when the increase in the debt service to pay for the new North East Library building is accounted for.
Many attendees disputed this framing of the FY 2022 budget and said operating budgets and capital budgets are separate funds that have nothing to do with each other.
“Capital expenses like schools, bridges, and libraries are the result of a separate long range plan approved over multiple years that are funded by bonds and are amortized over decades, think of it like your mortgage,” said Elkton resident Ken Wiggins. “The operating budget is an annual budget, it covers maintenance. insurance, materials and so on. It funds day to day operations of the library and has nothing to do with a capital budget.”
Elkton resident Patrick Mitchell read a note by his nine year old daughter to the crowd at Elkton High School, his daughter expressed support for increased funding for the library.
“My daughter taught herself to read at the age of five partially because of the programs at the library,” said Mitchell. “They’re the most amazing people, they know my kids by name, and as soon as they walk in the door they take them over to the play areas and bring them books.”
Evelyn Burkhouse of Elkton emphasized how everyone, not just children, use the library. The library also serves as an important meeting place for groups, and a place to host programs. As a retired person, she often uses the library’s computer services.
“I was a first generation college student whose parents couldn’t afford things like a computer to help further my studies,” said Elkton resident Christine Givens. “But I could always go to the library.”
North East computer technician Sean Brimm, a former member of the Cecil County Broadband Task Force who studied how internet access is distributed in the county, said many residents depend on free internet provided by libraries.
“Having internet service available to county residents is what businesses looking to relocate to Cecil County look for when making their relocation positions,” said Brimm.
Several attendees pointed to the increase in the sheriff’s department as a sign that the county could increase funding to the library.
“I can’t imagine growing up in a place where we are cutting funding to things like libraries and health services, and increasing police budgets and corrections,” said Mitchell. “It seems like we’re putting our priorities in the wrong place.”
Hornberger recently announced a prospective additional $190,000 increase in the library budget to extend the library’s hours, increase maintenance on the new North East branch and help pay for staff health care. The money is based on savings from a bond refinancing bill that still needs to be approved by council.
“The $190,000 that magically appeared earlier this week is all conjecture based on bond issues and we have no idea if they will come to fruition or not,” said Fair Hill resident Jeff Kase, who also ran for Cecil County Executive last cycle.
Elkton resident Russ Johnson felt the bond market should not be used to make fiscal decisions.
“It’s paid for by a future guess on what refinancing the county debt will save in the bond market,” said Johnson. “The county’s fiscal policy requires current expenses to be paid for with current revenues. Guessing rather than providing solid numbers, provable through calculation is a dangerous game.”
Spokesperson Kevin Alkinburg said the increased funds from refinancing are based on low interest rates and was done after conferring with with County’s bond consultant company, which they have used since 1985.
Some residents supported Hornberger’s budget, believing that the cut in spending for certain departments along with the property tax cut showed that the county executive was fulfilling her campaign promises.
“Unlike the last administration she kept her promise to lower property taxes for individuals and businesses,” said Elkton resident Donna Caudell.
Residents in support of the budget said that departments like the library should be able to operate with less funding. Rising Sun resident Justin Vest compared the situation to how he has to forestall luxury goods like a new car, in order to be fiscally responsible.
“I understand the value of a library but it doesn’t sound to me from what I’ve read in the budget, and from what I’ve read about this issue, that the library itself or any of these services are actually threatened,” said Vest. “But I am very pleased that property taxes are going to be cut.”
Though library buildings were closed, librarians continued to provide services during the pandemic. The previous year’s county budget also fell short of providing the requested funding to start hiring the staff necessary for the new North East Library, Library Executive Director Morgan Miller previously stated that the library has a reduced number of staff at North East compared to what they initially planned for.
The County Council is unable to increase the budget and can only make additional cuts, the school system is an exception, as the council can cut from other departments in order to give more funding to public schools. The Council will consider the budget during the next County Council Legislative Session on June 1.
