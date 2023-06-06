Palmer Yeager, 3, from Rising Sun, gets a first look at the ceramic fish she just hydrodipped at Sunfest Saturday. Her mom, Amber, gave the toddler a hand with the process that required wearing gloves.
Girl Scouts on dinosaurs in the Sunfest parade Saturday in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Girl Scouts march along the Sunfest Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rising Sun High School Tigers Marching Band and Color Guard in performance in the Sunfest Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Rising Sun High School Tigers Marching Band Drum Line passes in the Sunfest parade Saturday
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Boy Scouts from Troop 28 march in the Sunfest parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
This American flag-waving youngster rides on shoulders in the Sunfest parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rising Sun Assistant Town Administrator Judy Melton throws a handful of candy to children along the Sunfest Parade route Saturday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Brownies on parade at Sunfest in Rising Sun Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Pack 92 from Conowingo marches the Sunfest parade route Saturday in Rising Sun
Antique tractors on parade...some with passengers ... on the Sunfest parade route in Rising Sun Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Waving to both sides of the Sunfest parade at once from the seat of a big John Deere.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Sit Means Sit, a dog training company, isn't sitting but rather walking in the Sunfest parade in Rising Sun Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rising Sun Martial Arts demonstration team greets peoplealong the Sunfest parate route in Rising Sun Saturday.
Electric Athletics glides along East Main Street in the Sunfest parade Saturday morning.
Did your school bus driver ever throw candy out the windows? These did in the Sunfest parade Saturday.
The littlest firefighter in the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun
Danny Justice, 5, from North East, lowers the hammer to win a prize at Sunfest Saturday
Bradley Justice, 8, from North East, drops the hammer on the target to ring the bell at Sunfest Saturday in Rising Sun.
Thomas William Mason from Aberdeen sits very still for face painting at Sunfest in Rising Sun Saturday
Customers of Kona Ice choose the flavors for their frozen treat at Sunfest in Rising Suin Saturday
The Upper Chesapeake Community Band performed first in the Sunfest parade and then in center square Saturday in Rising Sun.
A giant cup of fresh squezzed lemonade was the ticket for Sunfest Saturday in Rising Sun
Kaley Davis, 4, from Colora, gets help from Kim Davis at the sand art booth at Sunfest in Rising Sun Saturday.
Lily Buccine, 5, from Elkton, watches her chip fall into a prize slot at Sunfest in Rising Sun Saturday.
Cecil County Public Library staff worked on getting kids signed up for Summer Reading from the booth at Sunfest in Rising Sun Saturday
Ronni Iacavino from The Art Den helps a youngster hydrodip a ceramic piece at Sunfest in Rising Sun. It was one of many free kid events Saturday.
There were so many food choices at Sunfest this year including several new food trucks this year in Rising Sun Saturday.
These friends could not resist dancing to the music at Sunfest in Rising Sun Saturday
Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun hosted a car show with Sun City Cruisers Saturday during Sunfest
Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun hosted a car show with Sun City Cruisers Saturday during Sunfest.
Rising Sun Commissioner Emilie Kleiner waves to parade watchers as Mayor Travis Marion lobs candy to children along the route Saturday morning.
RISING SUN — Organizers for Sunfest are satisfied with the expanded street festival that took place Saturday in downtown Rising Sun.
“We figure we had 7,000 to 8,000 people here,” said Vanessa Hennemuth with the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce. “There were a lot of happy faces. Overall it was excellent.”
Sunfest offered more than 150 vendors, many of which were new to the event that took over North Queen Street and took over portions of Pearl and East Main Streets as well.
“The Southern Pride Farm petting zoo was great,” Hennemuth said. This was the first Sunfest for the Rising Sun area farm that brought huggable critters to enjoy. Hennemuth said a number of these new vendors plan to return for the town’s Spooktacular in October and Winter Extravaganza in December. “They are excited to come back.”
The day began with a parade that moved from Colonial Way, along East Main Street to Cooper Avenue. Tom Connelly was the grand marshal of the parade; an honor that he later said he still didn’t understand why it was given to him.
She heard from parents who appreciated a separate bounce house for younger kids.
“More parents felt safe letting their littlest in there,” Hennemuth said, since it eliminated the fear of injury from older children in the same bounce house.
The Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce raised over $3,000 selling raffle tickets, giving a portion of the proceeds to Cecil County 4-H and Rising Sun High School Band Boosters.
Hennemuth will be in charge of the 2024 Sunfest, which, she said Monday, she is already planning.
“Mark your calendars,” Hennemuth said. “June 2, 2024.”
