ELKTON — The Cecil County Stormwater Management Division of the Department of Public Works (DPW) will move forward with a stormwater retrofit project that will restore 2,500 linear feet of an unnamed stream bank near the Cecil County Public Schools Administrative Services Building in North East.
The project will include the construction of a system of grass swales, storm inlets and storm drains to capture the stormwater that has caused the erosion of the bank.
Stormwater Management asked the county council for additional funding for the project after only receiving a portion of funds from a grant application submitted to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in 2021. Stormwater Management applied for $2,480,425 and only received $2,000,000. The lowest bid for the project was $2,417,568.10 leading the Storm Water Management Division to request the remaining funds from the Cecil County Government to cover the anticipated costs of the project in order to keep the $2,000,000 grant and complete the project with sufficient funding.
Through Resolution 50-2022, the Stormwater Management Division received the remaining money for the project and an additional $100,000 to cover any additional costs the project may require. The $580,000 outlined in Resolution 50-2022 passed the council in a 4-0 vote with the absence of councilmen Bill Coutz Tuesday night.
The project is expected to begin in October and will be completed sometime in summer 2023, as noted by the Director of Public Works Scott Flanigan.
