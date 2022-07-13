ELKTON — No evidence of a tornado touching down anywhere in Cecil County but tell that to the residents with damaged property after the Tuesday night storm.
John Donohue, Deputy Director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services said the worst of the damage was seen in the Turkey Point-Elk Neck area where 26 visitors were stranded overnight by downed trees.
"We now have one lane open down to the (Turkey Point) lighthouse," Donohue said Wednesday afternoon, adding traffic can now at least get in and out. Those 26 visitors were put up overnight by North Bay Adventure Camp.
"Thank God for North Bay," Donohue said. "They not only stayed overnight but North Bay fed them."
At the height of the rain and wind more than 24,000 Delmarva Power customers lost electricity. Zach Chizar, DPL spokesman, said most had been restored by Wednesday morning but some can expect to be off the grid until 11:30 p.m.
"Crews will continue to work 12- to 16-hour shifts as part of the around-the-clock effort to restore the remaining 5,400 (Cecil County) customers impacted," Chizar said via email. Several thousand in New Castle County are in the same situation, he added.
Choptank Electric Cooperative appears to have fared better with only 1 Cecil County customer out of service Wednesday morning according to its outage tracker.
Kevin Witt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. said the hardest hit areas were in neighboring Harford County.
"There was a huge push of wind," he said of the Jarrettsvile-Churchville area. "Then there was a collapsing wind surge ahead of it."
That's what struck Cecil County with straight line winds.
"There was no indication of rotation," Witt said. "It was a quick wind direction change ... that does show straight line wind signatures."
Donohue said now his agency can study all the damage reports, photos and interviews and share it with NWS for a final determination of what happened.
"We're in a much better place than we were around dinner time," he said. "Our big problem last night was Turkey Point was impacted to the point where people could not move."
"At one point we staged a boat down there in case we had to move people out," he said.
While Anne Arundel and Calvert counties reported wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, Witt said in Cecil County the highest was 60.
"It was 45 to 55 miles per hour with no report of funnels," he said. Witt has reports of 55- to 65- mph wind gusts south of Chesapeake City.
However Andrew Tuer and his neighbors in the Town Point area near Chesapeake City respectfully disagree with NWS.
"My neighbor said there was a tornado and they saw it go through," Tuer said.
Tuer figures his property has sustained more than $100,000 in damage. He's working with his insurance on several claims.
"The boat is definitely jacked up," he said of his 13-foot Whaler. "There's damage to the engine and the trailer is crushed."
His pick-up truck is also crushed thanks to one of four trees that fell during the storm.
"The air bags deployed. The truck looks like it's totaled too," he said. There's also damage to his house where a tree fell onto the porch. He's not sure of the damage to his pool until those branches can be cleared.
Donohue said as the storm approached before 4 p.m. Tuesday there was a partial activation of the Cecil County Emergency Operations Center manned by representatives from DES, Cecil County Sheriff's Office, DPL, Maryland State Highway, Cecil County Roads, Cecil County Red Cross and Social Services. The center was closed at 1:30 Wednesday morning.
Regardless of speed, the wind was also intense enough to cause Perryville Community Park to be closed for clean up. A spokesperson for town hall said that clean up involved taking down trees that are now leaning and about to fall over. Look for the park to remain closed for several days.
Donohue has heard of homes left uninhabitable by damage but nothing is official, since there is no requirement to report such conditions. He hopes all those affected can get help through insurance coverage.
"I don't think we'll meet any threshold to any assistance," Donohue said.
As of Wednesday evening, there were still trees down and trees lying on wires that can't be touched until the electric can be discharged from those wires. Donohue urged drivers to be cautious in western and southern portions of the county including Canal Road in Port Deposit, Jackson Station Road in Perryville, Carpenter's Point Road in between Perryville and North East, Oldfield Point Road in Elkton and Court House Point and Shortcut Roads in the Chesapeake City area.
