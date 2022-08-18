ELKTON — Steve Overbay, acting director of administration for the county government, had the ‘acting’ dropped from his title when he was appointed the permanent director of administration during Tuesday night’s legislative session.
“Mr. Overbay has served in the capacity of Acting Director for nearly 10 months and has proven to have the requisite skill set required to provide oversight to our highly skilled team of directors and departments,” said County Executive, Danielle Hornberger during Tuesday night’s legislative session. “With nearly 17 years of government experience, serving in a variety leadership capacity, Mr. Overbay is uniquely suited to fill this critical role.”
In section 410 of the Cecil County Charter, the County Executive is to appoint a Director of Administration for council approval – the council voted 5-0 in favor of Overbay becoming the Director of Administration.
“I am honored that County Executive Hornberger has appointed me to the role of Director of Administration,” said Overbay. “In my capacity, I look forward to continuing to work closely with all parties to accomplish goals of the administration in support of Cecil County Citizens.”
Prior to joining the count government as the director of economic development in December 2020, Overbay worked for Harford County as the deputy director of Community and Economic Development. Once he was appointed to Acting Director of Administration in October 2021, Sandra Edwards filled the position of Acting Director of Economic Development.
“I have full confidence in Mr. Overbay’s ability to fill the role of Director of Administration and continue our efforts to build a well and efficient government that meets the needs of our great county,” said Hornberger.
