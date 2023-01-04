Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald, who serves as the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office’s second in command, takes her oath on Tuesday in Cecil County Circuit Court’s Ceremonial Courtroom 1 in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
ELKTON — Cecil County State’s Attorney James A. Dellmyer, who garnered 24,149 votes in the November 2022 election while running unopposed as an incumbent Republican candidate, took his oath Tuesday during a brief ceremony in Cecil County Circuit Court in Elkton — marking the official start of his four-year term.
Cecil County Clerk of Court Charlene Notarcola also swore in Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald, who is Dellmyer’’s second in command, during the proceeding in Ceremonial Courtroom 1.
In addition, 10 of Dellmyer’s 13 prosecutors took their oath — also administered by Notarcola — during a group swearing-in session as those assistant state’s attorneys stood in the jury box. (The other three prosecutors will take their oath at a later date.)
Members of local law enforcement were in attendance, including Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams, Rising Sun Police Department Chief Francis “Chip” Peterson and North East Police Department Chief Stephen Yates.
Although the ceremony on Tuesday marked Dellmyer’s first swearing-in as an elected state’s attorney, Dellmyer has been at the helm of that office since March 2019 — when he took his oath as the interim state’s attorney after the then-newly-elected chief prosecutor, Amanda Bessicks, resigned due to a health issue. Dellmyer had served as Bessick’s selected deputy state’s attorney.
Then in December 2019, some nine months later, Dellmyer took his oath again — this time as state’s attorney. He did so after the four sitting Cecil County Circuit Court judges at that time decided to remove the word “interim” from his title. (Dellmyer had selected Fitzgerald as his deputy state’s attorney back in March 2019, and she has remained in that second-in-command position ever since.)
The change in title in December 2019 did not give Dellmyer more powers, nor did it change his duties and responsibilities.
But it did serve as a vote of confidence for Dellymer and also signaled permanence at that state’s attorney position. (Under state law, sitting judges have the option of removing an interim state’s attorney and appointing someone else.)
“James is doing a good job. He has all the qualities we want in a state’s attorney,” Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes said at the swearing-in, explaining the reasons he and his fellow judges decided it was time to make Dellmyer the county’s state’s attorney.
And from there, Dellmyer, who is a Chesapeake City resident, went on to win the Cecil County State’s Attorney position in the November election.
Dellmyer, who has worked in the SAO in various capacities since March 2017, has been practicing law in Cecil County since December 2009, when he earned his law degree at Widener University Delaware Law School in Wilmington, Del., and then passed the Maryland Bar.
