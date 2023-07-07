NEWARK, Del. — World War II veteran Jack Hendricks celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday surrounded by dozens of family members at the Newark Masonic Lodge.
“I can’t believe it,” Hendricks said when asked how it feels to hit the century mark. “I’m tickled to death to say I got it.”
Hendricks was born in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1923. Growing up during the Great Depression, his family often struggled to make ends meet. He described picking up coal that fell from trains to help heat the family home.
“For some reason, the coal cars came through there, and there was always coal around the tracks,” he said. “That’s where all the poor kids were, down there picking up coal.”
As a teen, Hendricks excelled at gymnastics, a sport he took up with the encouragement of a physical education teacher. One year, he won a gold medal in a statewide gymnastics competition.
In 1942, Hendricks was drafted into the Army Air Corps and served three years in the South Pacific. His job was to maintain and load the machine guns on P-48 and P-51 fighter planes.
“It was pretty good. I liked it. We saw more damn islands,” he said. “It seemed like every couple weeks, we moved. We slept in a tent. There were six of us in a 14-by-14 tent.”
While in the Philippines, a Japanese fighter was firing on his base, and Hendricks jumped off the plane he was working on and landed on an ammunition can, injuring his finger.
“They sewed it up; it took this knuckle down to the bone,” he said. “It wasn’t that bad. I didn’t even apply for the Purple Heart, but I should have.”
After the war, he attended Canisius College in Buffalo and took a part-time job washing dishes at Drescher’s Candy, a chocolate shop and luncheonette.
“I made a quarter an hour, but it was money,” he said. “Jobs were pretty scarce.”
It was there that he met a waitress named Gladys “Kitty” Carson. They began dating and wed in 1948. They had four children and were married for 58 years until Kitty’s death in 2006.
The family moved to Newark in 1958 when Hendricks was laid off from his job at American Machine and Foundry in Buffalo and found a job at Thiokol in Elkton, Md. They lived in Brookside for a year and then bought a house in Chestnut Hill Estates, where Hendricks still resides today.
Hendricks retired from Thiokol after 26 years.
In retirement, he enjoyed golfing at Cavaliers Country Club, where he shot three holes-in-one, and spending time with his six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In earlier years, he and Kitty looked forward to yearly trips to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Hendricks has been a Masonic Brother for 74 years, first in Buffalo, and later at the Hiram 25 Lodge on Delaware Avenue.
“They have a good way of life,” he said. “They’re very serious about doing things correctly.”
He said he “has no idea” how he was able to make it to 100 in relatively good health, though he noted he has a small glass of wine almost every night.
He encourages everyone to focus on their education when they are younger, advice he wishes he had better heeded himself.
“Go to school and study. Read a book,” he said. “I didn’t do that, and I regret not doing it. Even though I went to college, I still had trouble studying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.