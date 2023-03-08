The second would be a drive-thru only Wawa at the former Boston Market site just a few hundred feet away at 1050 S. College Ave.
The drive-thru concept is a new model Wawa debuted in 2020, and it more closely resembles a fast-food restaurant than a convenience store. The drive-thru Wawas are about a third of the size of a traditional Wawa and are solely focused on drive-thru and curbside pickup service. Customers don’t have access to the inside of the store, and there are no gas pumps.
Wawa came up with the idea during the pandemic and currently has two drive-thru locations, one in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania drive-thru is within walking distance of a traditional Wawa.
“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive-thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” Terri Micklin, Wawa’s director of construction, said in a 2020 press release. “It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”
The drive-thrus offer a limited menu of Wawa’s most popular breakfast, lunch and dinner foods, as well as coffee and other beverages.
Both proposed Wawas are still early in the city’s development approval process and require approval from city council. The traditional location is being developed by DSM Commercial, while the drive-thru is being developed by Fusco Management.
While it may seem strange, it’s not uncommon to have two Wawas in close proximity, especially on opposite sides of busy roads. The company essentially views each direction of traffic as a separate customer base, similar to how gas stations often open across the street from each other.
A similar situation could be coming to Elkton Road, where Wawa is proposing a traditional store and gas station for the Leon’s Garden World site, which is in sight of an existing Wawa over the state line in Elkton.
