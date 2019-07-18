CAMBRIDGE — Harriet Tubman reached out her hand from a 3D mural in Cambridge, and people around the world came running to grasp it.
Now, the mural is attracting United Nations ambassadors from three African countries, who are set to visit Cambridge on Sept. 7.
Adrian Holmes, president of the Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation, which helped erect the mural, announced the visit Tuesday during a Dorchester County Council meeting.
Holmes said the U.N. ambassadors from Sierra Leone, Mali and Namibia requested to see the Tubman mural in person. She said her organization wanted to host the representatives with a ceremony on the courthouse steps.
Holmes went to the county council meeting to ask for permission to do so, and to request the council's help obtaining microphones, electricity, chairs and tents for the visit.
The council unanimously approved her request.
Holmes said it was important to her organization to host the ceremony on the courthouse lawn because the spot holds "historical significance for the African community and the community at large."
The old courthouse lawn is where slaves were brought in from boats and sold on an auction block. It's also where Harriet Tubman herself is said to have freed some of her relatives from slavery.
"Part of the story of that mural talks about what happened on the courthouse steps," she said. "So we thought it was appropriate to begin the day with the ambassadors there."
Holmes called the visit an opportunity to put the city of Cambridge in a "really positive light" and said city representatives were 100% behind her organization's plans.
The event will feature a drumming ceremony, art, poetry and speeches from local and foreign representatives, Holmes said.
The Tubman mural has been featured on the "Today Show," as well as other news and social media outlets throughout the world. It also went viral before it even was completed.
The mastermind behind the mural, artist Michael Rosato, said he is "proud and humbled" by the ambassadors' desire to see and celebrate his artwork.
"I think their showing up here takes the story back home, back to where it all started," he said. "And I think it gives depth to the whole image and the reason that [Tubman] was in that role, coming from Africa and being enslaved."
Rosato said since he finished the mural in May, it has taken him on a wonderful journey, and "it just keeps growing."
The mural is painted on the outside of the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center in downtown Cambridge. For more information about the mural, visit www.michaelrosato.com.
To learn more about the U.N. ambassador visit and ceremony, navigate to the Alpha Genesis CDC's Facebook page. The event will be open to the public.
