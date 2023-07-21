Thirteen-year-old Katie McCoy loves cooking so much that she subscribed to a service that sends her new recipes every month so she can make meals for family and friends.
That’s why the rising eighth-grader was excited when she heard about a culinary camp being offered by the University of Delaware this summer.
“I was like, that’s going to be my favorite camp this year,” McCoy said.
The camp more than lived up to her expectations, she said last week as she was helping prepare chocolate mole chili and flank steak in the kitchen of Vita Nova, UD’s student-run fine dining restaurant in the Trabant University Center.
McCoy has enjoyed learning expert knife skills and getting to use professional equipment at Vita Nova.
“You learn a lot of stuff about cooking and make a lot of amazing foods,” she said.
UD offered three week-long sessions of the cooking camp it calls Livin’ La Vita Nova. Students entering fifth through ninth grade learned how to be safe in the kitchen, baked all sorts of breads and sweets and prepared a wide variety of food from pasta and pizza to sushi and guacamole.
At the end of the week, they participated in a showcase, where they each brought in a recipe, learned how to scale it for a crowd and then served it during a lunch for family members and friends.
“It’s different than any other camp out there. It’s a lot of culinary skills and really hands-on work,” said Alison Rainis, executive chef instructor of Vita Nova, who ran the camp with help from one of her college students. “All the kids are cooking and they’re really getting their hands dirty, so to speak.”
Vita Nova offered a similar camp in the past, but this is the first year it is back after a long hiatus. The camp was well-received, and UD is already planning to expand it next year.
“For this age group, there’s a lot of sports camps and a lot of very focused outdoor camps and things like that,” Rainis said. “There’s really not something where you can say, ‘Hey Mom, I made homemade pasta today.’”
While Rainis spends the school year teaching college students in UD’s hospitality program, teaching middle school students in the camp isn’t a whole lot different at times, she said.
“A lot of my teaching translates to the younger kids, because a lot of my college students are coming in just as green,” she said. “They’re 18, it’s the first time they’re on their own, they’ve never cooked before. I think that level of trepidation when you walk into a kitchen translates because it’s not so different whether you’re 18 or 12.”
She hopes the camp raises awareness of UD’s hospitality program and of Vita Nova, which is open to the public for lunch and dinner during the school year.
“I get to hang out with these guys and cook all week and then maybe in a couple years, I’ll see them in my classroom,” she said. “That would be very cool for me.”
Even if the campers don’t decide to pursue culinary arts as a career, cooking teaches a lot of life skills, she added.
“Cooking translates to life in a lot of ways – organization, working as a team, being respectful within that team,” Rainis said.
Twins Natalia and Katia Smith, both 12 and heading into seventh grade at the Christiana Middle School Honors Academy, were having fun making mac and cheese with friend Genevieve Duker.
“I think it’s really fun,” Natalia said. “Whatever you make, you can eat.”
Katia said her favorite part of the week was baking brownies.
“It was really fun because we got to make it together,” she said.
Twelve-year-old Julianna Gibson, who is heading into seventh grade at Alfred G. Waters Middle School in Middletown, was busy cutting peppers for chili.
“Chef Alison gave us a lot of tips about how we should cut things that I didn’t already know,” she said, adding that cooking has always been one of her hobbies.
Next to her, Olivia Hans, 13, was also hard at work.
“I like cooking,” said Hans, a rising eighth-grader at Shue-Medill Middle School. “We made lemon bars. That was fun.”
Zella Zebley, a 12-year-old heading into seventh grade at Cantwell’s Bridge Middle School in Odessa, enjoyed making cheddar broccoli soup and learning knife skills, like how to properly dice vegetables.
“I like everything about this camp,” she said. “I love to cook and I love to bake. This is a good learning experience for me.”
