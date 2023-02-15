CHESTER — Suzi Slye Elasik of Chester is inviting the community to tune in Friday to see her entrepreneur daughter Joelle Slye Flynn in action when “Shark Tank” returns after a two-week break.
Flynn will appear on the show with her best friend and business partner, Sonia Hounsell, to pitch her invention FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers, a compact toothbrush and toothpaste that’s reusable 30 times.
Flynn is the youngest of Elasik’s four daughters. “They’re all entrepreneurs and wonderful women,” Elasik said. “I’m truly blessed.”
Flynn wanted a convenient product to remove stains from her teeth and couldn’t find one, so she invented it, patented it and trademarked it, Elasik said. According to marketing, the product removes stains from food and drinks, like wine, coffee and tea, and keeps smiles white.
FunkkOFF! hit the market in July 2021, and Elasik promoted it to friends and family on her Facebook page last Christmas as a great stocking stuffer.
Elasik has tried it herself and said, “Yes, (I) love taking Funkkoff with me always. So have many friends, and it is great for gifts, and students, career folks, folks traveling, and just everyday in a purse or a guy in his pocket.”
A successful business woman, Flynn has been an inventor and entrepreneur since she was a child, Elasik said. She has received multiple awards from her alma maters, Connelly School of the Holy Child in Potomac and University of Delaware in Newark.
Right out of college, Flynn became the youngest stockbroker ever at Bank of America — a job she worked for a decade. Then she started and sold her own business, tried her hand at real estate like her mom and founded a nonprofit. Part of the proceeds from FunkkOFF! goes to support the nonprofit.
“I am so so proud of Joelle,” Elasik said. “She has a big talent and even bigger heart caring for folks.”
The University of Delaware’s Blue Hen 17&43 awards “highlight businesses and social ventures that are creating value, jobs, new technologies, and products while building a better world.” Flynn and FunkkOFF! received Blue Hen awards in both 2021 and 2022, and she was a 2022 WE Hatch Honor Circle inductee.
UD’s Horn Entrepreneurship and the E-Club are planning a “Shark Tank” Watch Party at the Venture Development Center in Newark on Friday.
According to the UD website, Flynn’s business has been awarded four U.S. trademarks and nine U.S. patents.
“Shark Tank” taped about six months ago and will air at 8 p.m. Friday on ABC. Tune in to find out if Flynn and Hounsel make a deal with the sharks to take their business to the next level.
Find out more about FunkkOFF! on Facebook or Instagram, @funkkoff, or on the website, www.funkkoff.com. The product is also available on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.