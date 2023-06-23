Following a day of criticism over the arrest of a Newark High School student, the University of Delaware broke its silence Wednesday evening, accusing the teen of driving through a parking lot in a manner that endangered officers and bystanders.
“The University of Delaware rejects any and all allegations that the UD Police Department officers acted with racial or religious bias,” UD said in a written statement sent first to Christina School District officials and later forwarded to the Newark Post. “The subject was apprehended for behavior posing risk and harm to himself and others due to reckless operation of a vehicle.”
The university police department is doing a “comprehensive investigation and review” of the incident, as is standard practice for all arrests involving the use of force, officials said.
UD’s statement Wednesday was the university’s first public accounting of what happened in the parking lot of the Bob Carpenter Center on June 15. On Tuesday, UD released a brief statement saying the incident was under investigation but had declined to answer questions from a reporter on Tuesday and reportedly refused to speak to Christina Superintendent Dan Shelton as well.
Mohammed Sanogo, 18, was thrown to the ground and arrested by UD Police officers less than an hour after receiving his diploma during Newark High’s graduation ceremony inside the Bob Carpenter Center. His supporters and Christina officials have raised concerns about how physical the officers were and questioned whether Sanogo was treated differently because of his race and Muslim faith.
Corey Gardner, a friend of Sanogo, said their first encounter with UD officers came when he, Sanogo and others were praying in the parking lot. Officers told them to leave, and the teens got into a car, with Sanogo driving, and started to leave when police again approached with Tasers drawn and ordered Sanago out of the car, Gardner said.
The statement from UD does not mention officers approaching the students while they were praying and instead begins when the teens were in the vehicle.
UD said officers saw three cars being driven recklessly through the parking lot, with passengers hanging out of the windows.
“Two on-duty UDPD officers engaged with the drivers, given the careless and dangerous activity occurring on campus property, and asked them to fasten their seatbelts and leave the property,” UD stated.
Two of the drivers complied, but Sanogo did not. Instead, he accelerated quickly, spinning his car’s tires and drifting the vehicle around a median where an officer was standing, UD alleged.
“These actions posed a safety threat to the officers and others who were in close proximity to the vehicle,” the statement read. “As UDPD officers approached the vehicle on foot to address the situation, the driver revved the engine and put the vehicle in reverse, in an attempt to maneuver around the vehicle in front of him and exit through the entrance lane. The driver failed to cooperate with UDPD officers’ request to exit his vehicle, continuing to resist arrest and refusing to listen to instruction from UDPD officers while being placed into custody.”
UD’s statement does not detail the actions the officers took while trying to apprehend Sanogo, but cell phone video appears to show an officer lifting the teen up and throwing him to the ground.
Another video shows Sanogo face down in a flower bed with two UD officers on top of him, struggling to get him in handcuffs. At one point, Sanogo can be seen trying to break free of the officers and stand up. According to Gardner, Sanogo, who has asthma, was yelling that he couldn’t breathe.
Gardner was videoing the incident, and at one point officers threatened to tase him if he didn’t step back.
“That was traumatic,” he said. “That was not supposed to go down.”
Gardner acknowledged that Sanogo’s tires squealed, but denied there was any intention to break the law.
“His tires made a noise, and they sounded like they were drifting but they were not drifting,” he said.
Sanogo was charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was released on $200 unsecured bail. Following the advice of a lawyer, Sanogo and his family have not discussed the incident publicly.
Michael Romagnoli, a Newark business owner and a close family friend of the Sanagos, was at the graduation ceremony taking photos for the family. He arrived at the scene shortly after the arrest and stayed with the family until the teen was released from police custody around 4 a.m.
He said he witnessed two officers, the ones shown in the video, acting “crazy hostile and aggressive,” though he noted other officers at the scene were calmer.
“I’ve only seen conduct like that on YouTube videos, and never in person, so it was quite shocking,” Romagnoli said Wednesday. “It was quite unprofessional.”
One of the officers remained hostile while talking to Sanogo’s parents, he added.
Naveed Baqir, a Christina school board member, said that after reading the university’s statement, he still has questions about how UD handled the incident.
“Claims of non-racial or religious non-bias should be followed up by empathetic actions,” Baqir said, clarifying he was speaking for himself and not on behalf of the board. “I strongly condemn and reject this shameful and pathetic statement. I request UD to immediately release the body cam footage that shows the sequence of events from the initial approach, and events leading up to the arrest.”
In a statement Wednesday, the Newark NAACP said it is “deeply concerned and disturbed” by the incident. The organization’s president, Freeman Williams, is a member of UD’s Board of Trustees.
“On a day that should have been about celebration and new beginnings, these young men were subjected to a situation that no graduating high school student should have to experience at the hands of University of Delaware officers who are sworn with protecting and serving these young men,” the NAACP wrote. “We expect full transparency from the University of Delaware Police Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.