This March 11 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in Washington D.C. A federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency. In a significant legal victory for Trump, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, July 10, overturned a ruling by a federal judge in Maryland who ruled last year that the lawsuit could move forward.