NEWARK, Del. — Two 16-year-old boys, including one who jumped from a three-story building in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid police, are in custody and charged with stealing two cars in Newark.
The first incident happened June 11 when someone stole a car parked at the Thorn Flats apartment complex off Elkton Road, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department.
Police later received a report of a suspicious vehicle matching the description on nearby O’Daniel Avenue, but it was gone when officers arrived. A few minutes later, officers spotted the car on Otts Chapel Road and chased it into Cecil County, Md. The chase was suspended for safety concerns, but police in Cecil County later found the car abandoned.
On June 14, another car was stolen from Blair Court in Cherry Hill Manor, Rubin said. The victim told police someone broke into his house while he was home, stole his keys and took his car. Police later found the car on O’Daniel Avenue.
Using surveillance video, detectives identified two suspects believed to be responsible for both incidents, and officers spotted them near Christina Mill Apartments, Rubin said.
One suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Wilmington, was arrested after a brief foot chase.
The other, a 16-year-old boy from Newark, fled toward The Waverly apartments at Suburban Plaza. Police formed a perimeter, and the boy jumped from a third-floor walkway in an attempt to avoid arrest.
Officers took him into custody, and he was in possession of property belonging to one of the victims, Rubin said. The boy was treated at a hospital for injuries suffered while jumping.
The Newark boy was charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, resisting arrest and related offenses. The Wilmington boy was charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy and resisting arrest.
Both boys were sent to a juvenile detention center after failing to post bail.
