Police have charged two men with shooting a juvenile during a large party at Glasgow Park earlier this year, authorities announced Friday.
Jyair Gordon, 19, of Wilmington, was arrested last month in Springfield, Pa., and was extradited to Delaware, where he remains jailed on $180,000 cash bail. Shakeem Ingram, 21, of Newark, was arrested Thursday in New York City, where he was found in possession of a handgun, and remains in custody pending extradition.
Both are charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangering, according to Cpl. Michael McNasby, a spokesman for the New Castle County Police Department.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. June 15 during a large party in the park. One juvenile was injured and was treated at a local hospital.
Police said previously that a group of high school students had been kicked out of a hotel in Newark and came to Glasgow Park to continue the party, despite it being illegal to be in county parks after dusk.
The shooting was one of several high-profile crimes at Glasgow Park this summer that prompted many park users to express concern about the safety of the park. County officials convened a community meeting to reassure the public, and county council has called on the administration to come up with a detailed plan for improving the safety of parks.
McNasby said the shooting “remains an active and ongoing investigation” and asked anyone who has information about it to contact Det. Thomas Bruhn at 302-395-8110 or Thomas.Bruhn@newcastlede.gov.
