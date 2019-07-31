Maryland withholds $50M from DC Transit amid funding dispute
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Washington's Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is asking Maryland to release over $50 million the state has withheld for a month amid ongoing funding disputes.
The Washington Post reports Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld recently sent a letter to Maryland officials requesting funds be released immediately, warning Metro's credit rating could take a hit.
Maryland was supposed to release $56 million July 1, which was set to go toward new trains and buses. But Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn says Metro has delayed audits and hasn't provided adequate information about its spending.
The newspaper says the dispute may relate to Gov. Larry Hogan's view Maryland spends too much on transit rather than roads.
Metro says it'll better detail how funds are spent in the future, and meet with Maryland officials to negotiate.
Maryland man set record with 72.8-pound mahi mahi
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — A Maryland man who says he had to outlast a mahi mahi to land it now has a place in the state record book to show for his work.
The state Department of Natural Resources says Jeff Wright of Cambridge broke a 34-year-old fishing record when he caught the 72.8-pound fish off the coast of Ocean City last Sunday. Wright's catch beat the record held by Kim Lawson, who reeled in a 67.8-pound common dolphinfish in July 1985.
Wright says in a news release that he fought the fish for 25 minutes and had to stay with it until it finally gave up.
A Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologist identified the species as common dolphinfish, and its weight was certified by Sunset Marina in Ocean City.
Judge to sentence woman who spent investor money on prayers
GREENBELT (AP) — A Maryland investment adviser awaits sentencing for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars, some of which she spent on astrological gems, cosmetic medical procedures and religious rituals in India.
The federal judge set to sentence Dawn Bennett on Wednesday presided over a two-week trial last year that resulted in Bennett's conviction on charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud.
Jurors heard testimony that Bennett used investors' money to pay more than $800,000 for prayers by Hindu priests in India to ward off federal investigators while her business collapsed.
An FBI agent said investigators found evidence in Bennett's home that she tried to silence U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigators by casting "hoodoo" spells.
A defense attorney argued Bennett was free to mix her personal and business expenses.
Teen charged in attack on Baltimore police worker; 2 sought
BALTIMORE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting and robbing a civilian Baltimore police employee, and authorities are searching for two others in the attack.
Baltimore police told reporters that the teen was arrested Monday. Surveillance video of the July 24 attack shows the Muslim worker being surrounded by three people, two of whom approach on electric scooters.
Video shows one teen hitting the lab technician in the back of the head, knocking off his hair covering and sending him to the ground. The teen then stomps on the man's face, leaving him limp. He then searches the man's clothing before running off with the other two people.
Police Maj. Milton Snead said the community's outrage led to a flood of tips and the subsequent arrest.
Judge rules on mental health records in newspaper shooting
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that prosecutors can review records relating to the behavior and mental health of a man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper since he has been incarcerated.
Judge Laura Ripken made the ruling Wednesday.
Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Leitess argued psychiatric attention Ramos received is "highly relevant," because Ramos has pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.
But William Davis, Ramos' lawyer, contended the information is privileged and wouldn't be relevant until a second phase of the trial, if a jury finds Ramos guilty in November.
Ripken ruled the privilege doesn't apply in the case of an insanity plea. She also decided prosecutors can see records of visits received by Jarrod Ramos in a detention center, though names will be redacted.
By Brian Witte, Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.