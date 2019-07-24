Maryland attorney general to announce 3 indictments
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland's attorney general is announcing the indictments of three people for allegedly operating unlicensed assisted living facilities in the Baltimore area.
Brian Frosh has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday in Baltimore.
The attorney general's office says it began investigating a company in 2015 for alleged violations of the Patient's Bill of Rights and the Maryland False Health Claims Act. The company operated five nursing homes throughout the state.
Officials say the investigation found that the company was discharging their nursing home patients at sham unlicensed living facilities.
3 plead guilty to scheme to smuggle contraband into prison
BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland says three people have pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to smuggle contraband into a state prison.
A news release says the three entered their pleas on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Their plea agreements say they conspired with inmates and others to smuggle narcotics, cell phones, unauthorized flash drives, tobacco and other contraband into the Maryland Correctional Institute at Jessup.
Prosecutors said one of the defendants, correctional dietary officer Patricia McDaniel, often entered the prison on weekends and hid the packages on her person. They said she then delivered them to an inmate with whom she had a personal relationship or to other inmates.
The three each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for September and October.
Thief steals van that gives free books to Baltimore children
BALTIMORE (AP) — The manager of a Baltimore center that donates free books to children says their van has been stolen from outside their warehouse.
Kimberly Crout of the Maryland Book Bank says the van was stolen between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. She says when the van isn't being used to pick up hundreds of donations a day, it sits outside the book bank telling people where they can drop off and receive free books.
The colorful van touts the motto: "Donate a book, change a child's life" and was on track to help the center deliver more than 400,000 books this year.
Crout says the center doesn't know how they'll rebound from the loss.
WBAL reports there isn't a camera pointed at that spot and police don't have any suspects.
Baltimore woman holding 5-week-old baby robbed at gunpoint
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a woman was holding her 5-week-old baby when she was struck in the head with a handgun and robbed.
Baltimore Councilman Eric T. Costello posted a Baltimore police report that said officers are investigating the Tuesday afternoon attack in which the victim reported being assaulted by three suspects.
The unidentified victim told police one suspect pulled a gun on her and began hitting her in the head with it as a second suspect grabbed her from behind and stole her phone and the third suspect stood watch.
The police report says authorities later took two female suspects and one male suspect into custody, all of whom were juveniles.
The victim's injuries were treated. It's unclear if the infant suffered any injuries.
