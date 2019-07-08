Maryland voter forms to provide third gender option
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Voters in Maryland will no longer be required to identify themselves as male or female when they register to vote.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland State Board of Elections will soon allow voters to choose "X'' or "unspecified" as a gender when they fill out voter registration forms.
The new option comes after the state moved recently to give Marylanders a third option for gender on their driver's licenses.
Elections officials say the change can be made without any costs incurred. Existing paper forms that only offer the option of "male" and "female" will be used until they run out, and new forms will contain the third option.
The state elections board voted unanimously in favor of the change last week.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Maryland pool party
GLEN BURNIE (AP) — A Maryland man has died and two others were injured after an individual opened fire at a pool party.
Anne Arundel County Police say they received reports of a shooting Friday night after 11 p.m. at a swim club in Glen Burnie.
Twenty-nine-year-old James A. Diggs of Gwynn Oak died after being taken to the hospital.
Police say they subsequently learned that two others, a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, had also been shot but went to the hospital before police arrived with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating but say an armed individual arrived at the pool party and began shooting.
Police said Saturday evening that the shooter is still at large.
Officer's police powers suspended after videotaped arrest
GAITHERSBURG (AP) — A Maryland law enforcement officer's police powers have been suspended while his department investigates whether he used excessive force during an arrest captured on video, officials said Friday.
The Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement it began investigating Officer Kevin Moris' use of force after a video of Wednesday's arrest began circulating on social media. The video appears to show the officer kneeing 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa's head into the sidewalk outside a restaurant in a shopping center as Pesoa lies prone on his stomach. Pesoa screams as his head slams down and his mouth appears to be bleeding. The officer then lifts Pesoa's shirt and covers his face with it.
The statement said Pesoa became "disorderly" and resisted arrest when plainclothes officers tried to detain him inside the restaurant. Pesoa was freed on $5,000 bail after his arrest on charges including drug possession, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.
The officer has been assigned to administrative duties while the department investigates. Its findings will be referred to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office for review, the department said.
"The Montgomery County Department of Police takes all complaints or evidence of excessive force seriously," the department's statement says.
Authorities: 'Special police officer' accused of raping teen
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man authorities are referring to as a "special police officer" has been indicted in Washington, D.C., on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he was previously accused of groping.
The U.S. attorney's office told news outlets Wednesday the 21-year-old Oxon Hill, Maryland, man kidnapped the girl in December after she returned home from school. A news release says he forced the child into his car, handcuffed her, drove to an abandoned District house and raped her.
It says the girl was later released and reported the attack to family. The man's DNA was found on the victim and a search of his car recovered the handcuffs. A protection order was issued against him in 2017 after he groped and tried to assault the girl.
Special police officers are privately commissioned and are not employed by public agencies.
Police: Suspect killed in shootout with officers in Md.
ROSEDALE (AP) — Police outside Baltimore say officers shot and killed a man who they were trying to arrest for shooting his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day.
Baltimore County Police say there was an exchange of gunfire Saturday night at Duke's Motel in Rosedale as they attempted to enter the motel room.
The man suffered a gunshot wound and received treatment from medics who had staged nearby but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified him but they believe he is the same man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's townhome earlier Saturday and shot her. She is expected to survive.
Police did not release the race of the man who died or the officers who fired shots.
No officers were injured.
Maryland officials kill almost 400 geese as population booms
SALISBURY (AP) — Maryland wildlife officials say they've euthanized nearly 400 geese in an effort to curb the excessive population.
U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesman Kevin Sullivan told the Salisbury Daily Times his team "humanely euthanized" the Canada geese last week at the request city officials in Salisbury, Maryland.
Sullivan said the goose overpopulation has inundated the city, leaving messy droppings, over-grazing plants, damaging the habitat and polluting the water.
He said the geese were captured and a waterfowl processor humanely euthanized them with carbon dioxide gas before providing the meat to food shelters.
Sullivan said he believes this is the first time the city has turned to killing the geese in almost 15 years of population monitoring. In the past, officials used a slower method of poking holes in eggs.
Officer, child among 5 injured in Maryland police crash
DISTRICT HEIGHTS (AP) — Five people, including a police officer and three children were injured in a car crash in Maryland.
News outlets report the Prince George's County police officer was responding to a call of shots fired Sunday evening when his car and another vehicle crashed in an intersection.
Cpl. Kyndle Johnson told news outlets the officer had a green traffic signal and his lights and siren were activated at the time of the crash.
Fire department officials said the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one adult and three children from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The adult suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Capital Beltway
LANHAM (AP) — Police say a woman was killed when her car was struck by a pickup truck driving the wrong way on the Capital Beltway in a head-on crash that left the beltway's Inner Loop closed for several hours.
Maryland State Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Ronet Aching of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Police expect to bring charges against the truck's driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The collision occurred Sunday before 6 a.m. on the Inner Loop near Lanham. Police say a Ford F-150 was going the wrong way when it hit Aching's Nissan Xterra head-on.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic backed up for several miles while the Inner Loop was closed for the police investigation.
2 plead guilty to stealing $60K in goods from Navy store
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people, including a retired Navy service member, have pleaded guilty to stealing more than $60,000 worth of electronics from a Maryland Navy Exchange Store.
The Capital reports 52-year-old Gregory Dwayne Custer pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to theft of government property and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. Recent court records show 37-year-old Donna Marie Sieglein also pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property.
Court records show the two were accused of stealing Apple laptops, iPads and video game consoles over a three month span last year. Only active or retired Navy members and immediate family are allowed the use the exchange.
Sieglein and Custer are scheduled for sentencing in August. Each faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
