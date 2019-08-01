Baltimore officials announce arrests, brush off Trump tweets
BALTIMORE (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Baltimore say President Donald Trump's incendiary tweets about the city have not had a detrimental effect on their anti-crime efforts.
U.S. Attorney in Maryland Robert Hur and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed the president's comments during a Thursday press conference to announce the arrests and indictments of dozens of people on drug, gun and other charges.
In tweets over the weekend , Trump described a congressional district that includes Baltimore as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."
Harrison told reporters the president's tweets have only made authorities "more resolved and stronger willed."
Hur says federal and local authorities in Baltimore understand the city's problems can only be solved if they work together.
2nd rocket launcher recovered from US service member at BWI
BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say an Air Force sergeant tried bringing home a rocket launcher tube as a souvenir at the same airport where another service member tried returning with a similar weapon this week.
The State Fire Marshal's Office in Maryland issued a statement saying the device, designed to be aircraft-mounted, was recovered Thursday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
It held no explosives, but it might have contained pressurized gas and couldn't go on a commercial flight.
The office said the sergeant was returning from overseas and that it will hold onto the launcher until it can be safely returned to him.
Federal officials said they found a similar device Monday. The unidentified traveler said he was in the military and returning from Kuwait.
No arrests were made in either case.
Coal plant owner to pay $1M over Chesapeake contamination
BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner of a coal plant on a river north of Maryland may have to pay a $1 million fine over pollution leaking into the river and flowing into the Chesapeake Bay.
The Baltimore Sun reports Talen Energy and its Brunner Island coal plant reached a consent decree with environmental groups and regulators that's expected to be filed in federal court this week. The plant is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) upstream of the Chesapeake on the Susquehanna river. The river sends fresh water to the Maryland bay.
The paper says that last year, groups raised concerns about chemicals leaking into groundwater from coal waste. In the settlement, the plant owner agreed to investigate and address contamination.
Talen official Debra Raggio said it's committed to complying with environmental regulations.
Maryland pension system earns 6.46% on investments
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System says its portfolio returned 6.46% on investments for the last fiscal year.
System officials announced Wednesday that falls short of the system's 7.45% assumed actuarial return rate.
The fund's performance raised the system's assets to $54.2 billion. That's an increase of $2.4 billion over the year before.
Chief Investment Officer Andrew Palmer says the system's returns reflect strong performance of private equity assets and nominally fixed income assets, along with positive but more modest returns in the remainder of the asset classes.
Report: Plane in deadly Alaska crash hit swell or wave
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal investigators say a surviving passenger of a deadly floatplane crash in Alaska reported the aircraft nosed over abruptly after hitting a swell or wave during takeoff, causing the cabin to quickly fill with water.
A preliminary report of the July 19 crash released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board says a witness reported the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver seemed to accelerate slowly.
According to the report, the witness said the plane climbed up to 100 feet before descending and cartwheeling onto the water upside down with seven people on board.
A 57-year-old Maryland passenger, Joseph Patanella, died in the crash at the mouth of Tutka Bay south of Homer and one of his three children aboard was seriously injured.
The others either weren't injured or sustained minor injuries.
Jury to get case against woman accused of duping investors
GREENBELT (AP) — A federal jury in Maryland will soon begin deliberating in the case against an Israeli woman charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud tens of thousands of investors out of tens of millions of dollars.
Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in the trial of 38-year-old Lee Elbaz before deliberations begin. Elbaz is charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Elbaz was CEO of Israel-based Yukom Communications. Prosecutors said she trained employees to dupe investors through the sale and marketing of financial instruments known as "binary options."
A defense attorney said Elbaz did not condone the fraudulent tactics used by employees who worked under her supervision.
FBI agents arrested Elbaz in 2017 after she traveled to New York.
