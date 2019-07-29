Gun advocates challenge Maryland's concealed carry gun laws
FREDERICK (AP) — A gun rights advocacy group is challenging Maryland's concealed carry gun laws.
The Frederick News-Post reports that the lawsuit has been filed against the state's Handgun Permit Review Board.
A brief has been filed in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. It contends the state's laws are unconstitutional and have been superseded by other case precedents.
The brief was filed by Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights organization.
The Court of Special Appeals is Maryland's intermediate appellate court.
Under Maryland law, a state resident must provide a "good and substantial reason' to be granted a concealed carry permit.
Maryland is one of 10 states considered a "may issue" state. That means it requires a permit to carry a concealed gun. Granting that permit is at the discretion of local authorities.
Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com
New Naval Academy superintendent takes command
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The new superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy says infrastructure and preventing sexual assault are two of the top challenges facing the institution.
The Capital reports that Vice Adm. Sean Buck says infrastructure must improve to meet modern technological demands and rising tides on the Severn River.
He also says the prevention and elimination of sexual assault and harassment remain at the forefront of his mind. In the 2017-2018 school year, there were 32 reports of sexual assault, the highest number in more than a decade.
Buck relieved the former superintendent, Vice Adm. Walter "Ted" Carter, at a ceremony at the academy on Friday.
Carter is set to retire after serving as one of the longest-serving superintendents in the school's history. He was superintendent for more than five years.
Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/
TSA: Man checked missile launcher in luggage at BWI
BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal officials say they've found a missile launcher in a man's luggage at the airport in Baltimore.
The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that the military grade weapon was located in the man's checked luggage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
TSA officers called airport police who found the man and detained him for questioning. The unidentified traveler said he was in the military and coming home from Kuwait. He said he wanted to keep the weapon as a souvenir.
The TSA said the missile launcher was "not a live device." But it was handed over to the state fire marshal for disposal.
The man lives in Jacksonville, Texas, which is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of Dallas. He was ultimately allowed to catch his flight home.
Maryland officials visit public housing communities
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland officials who visited public housing communities in the state capital heard from residents expressing concerns about gun violence, mental health and living conditions.
The Capital reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, Del. Alice Cain and Del. Shaneka Henson visited public housing communities in the Annapolis area on Saturday. The state lawmakers represent the area in the General Assembly.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman joined them, as well as activists for gun-violence prevention.
The campaign was prompted by the recent deaths of Edward Montre Seay, a rapper, and 16-year-old Elijah Wilson, who both were gunned down near public housing communities.
Pittman says everyone he spoke with said fewer guns are needed. He says "some said get rid of them altogether."
Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/
2 dead in triple shooting in Essex
ESSEX (AP) — Police say two people are dead after a triple shooting in Essex, Maryland.
It happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say they arrived at a residence to find a man dead in front of a home and another in critical condition. He later was pronounced dead at Franklin Square Hospital.
A third person suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police say he is expected to survive.
Baltimore County police say they are investigating.
Delaware authorities arrest 2 fugitives in high-speed chase
SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say two fugitives from Maryland were arrested with suspected stolen goods after they crashed a car into a house following a high-speed chase across state lines.
Delaware State Police said in a news release that sheriff's deputies in Wicomico County, Maryland, attempted to stop the suspects' car Saturday. The driver, 24-year-old Jaimere L. Wayman, and passenger, 19-year-old William Brown, fled across the state line at high speeds. Delaware authorities slowed the car with stop sticks, but the suspects continued and crashed into a home.
Wayman and Brown were charged with being fugitives from another state. Wayman was also cited for multiple traffic offenses.
WBOC reports their vehicle was thought to contain stolen property from a Maryland department store.
Lawsuit filed in death of woman found buried in beach sand
OCEAN CITY (AP) — The mother of a Texas woman found dead on a Maryland beach with just an arm above the sand has filed a lawsuit against the town where the death occurred.
In the suit filed Wednesday, Gayla Lutyk and her attorney say negligence by Ocean City, Maryland, workers caused 30-year-old Ashley O'Connor to be trapped in the sand sometime after 2 a.m. on July 31, 2017.
The lawsuit says workers didn't investigate whether anyone was on the beach before twice driving a tractor over O'Connor as it covered holes.
Ocean City officials had stated that a medical examiner ruled O'Connor's death accidental, caused by asphyxia due to suffocation.
Attorneys for the town and O'Connor's family, as well as town officials, didn't immediately respond Friday to the Salisbury Daily Times' request for comment.
2 teens arrested in robbery of Baltimore police official
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say two teenagers have been arrested in the armed robbery of one of the department's deputy commissioners and his wife.
Police on Friday said Baltimore residents Kahree Fowlkes and Kamal Godwin have been arrested and charged as adults with armed robbery. Both are 16 years old.
Authorities said Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were robbed at gunpoint about 9 p.m. July 19 after being approached by four men in an SUV. The thieves announced it was a robbery, showed a gun and fled with a purse, cash and other items.
Nobody was injured.
Murphy does not carry a weapon or badge because he works as a civilian.
Court records for Fowlkes and Godwin do not list attorneys who could comment on their behalf.
