ICE explores opening new detention center in Maryland
BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. immigration officials are considering opening a detention center in Maryland that could house hundreds of men and women.
The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement advertised on a federal contracts forum to seek potential locations. A new facility would join ICE detention centers already operating in Worcester, Frederick and Howard counties.
The new facility would house 600 to 800 men and women.
Federal immigration officials in Baltimore referred questions from the newspaper to the ICE headquarters. Officials there did not immediately return The Sun's request for comment.
The deadline for submissions in Maryland was April 18. The Sun had filed a Freedom of Information Act request to view the submissions. But it said ICE officials missed the deadline to respond and didn't respond to follow-up emails.
Health agency: 2 more heat-related deaths in Maryland
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland health officials say two more people have died of heat-related illnesses as a deadly-heat wave broils much of the U.S. and is expected to worsen by the weekend.
The Baltimore Sun reports the state Department of Health says a man aged 18 to 44 in Prince George's County and a woman aged 45 to 64 in Worcester County died in the week ending Monday. The department doesn't provide additional details, citing privacy concerns.
The toll of deaths tied to hot weather in Maryland this summer is up to four.
The heat index rose to 100 degrees in and around Baltimore on Wednesday. Highs are forecast in the lower 90s with a heat index above 100 degrees on Thursday. Highs are forecast for the upper 90s on Friday and could reach 100 on Saturday.
$3.2M award, cut costs may not save Baltimore Symphony
BALTIMORE (AP) — An audit says a possible infusion of $3.2 million in state funds and savings from a shortened season may not be enough to save the cash-strapped Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
The Baltimore Sun reports the SC&H Group audit released Tuesday says both methods would only temporarily help BSO unless additional revenues streams are established. It says it's unclear if the orchestra will survive the year.
The audit considered the possible state emergency funding, which Gov. Larry Hogan refused to partially release this year. Hogan cited concerns that the state could soon face a $961 million deficit.
Hogan signaled in May that he might not release the first installment of the funds, leading the orchestra to abruptly cancel its summer series and lock out musicians amid ongoing contract negotiations.
ATF offers $5,000 for leads on Morgan State student slaying
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore are offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects in the slaying of a Morgan State University student during a botched robbery.
News outlets report Baltimore's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering the reward in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Manuel Luis Jr.
Luis was slain outside his apartment near Morgan State's campus last week. Baltimore police spokeswoman Nicole Monroe says the suspects fired multiple shots into his car while trying to rob him.
In a news release, the ATF identified the suspects as males in their late teens or early 20s. They are considered armed and dangerous.
A GoFundMe posted for Luis' family says he was a sophomore business administration major and had served as a student senator.
Coast Guard: 4 injured when boats collide in Maryland bay
OCEAN CITY (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says four people were injured when two boats collided in a Maryland bay.
A news release from the Coast Guard says it received an initial report from a good Samaritan on Tuesday afternoon regarding a collision on Sinepuxent Bay near the Marsh Harbor Marina in Ocean City.
Officials say the injured passengers were taken to Station Ocean City where local EMS were standing by to provide assistance.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Zanoni said a positive from the incident was that all the children aboard the boats were wearing life jackets. Otherwise, he said, the accident "could have been much worse."
