Baltimore police hire FBI agent to lead Integrity Bureau
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's Police Commissioner has named a senior FBI agent as the head of the department's Public Integrity Bureau, which oversees officer misconduct investigations and has faced criticism in the past.
Michael Harrison introduced Brian Nadeau on Thursday. He has been the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office. Nadeau handled organized crime investigations for the FBI and led the agency's public corruption unit.
At a news conference, Harrison told outlets Nadeau is "quite familiar" with Baltimore and the challenges facing the department. A recent investigation by The Baltimore Sun revealed the department failed to investigate misconduct complaints soon enough, causing about 75 cases to expire without conclusions since 2016.
Harrison previously named Michelle Wilson, an assistant Maryland attorney general, to head the bureau, but reversed the decision days later.
Baltimore officer seriously wounded in shooting
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer was on life support in an intensive care unit Thursday after being shot in an attempted robbery, authorities said.
City officials said Sgt. Isaac Carrington, 43, was off duty and talking to a neighbor outside his house in northeast Baltimore shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and a masked man jumped out, pointed a gun and demanded their property.
Authorities say the neighbor threw his items on the ground and began running, and that Carrington, a 22-year member of the force, began running in the opposite direction.
Police say the gunman chased Carrington and shot him several times. The gunman then got back in the vehicle, which fled the scene.
At a news conference Thursday evening, officials pleaded with the public to assist in the investigation and work with law enforcement to reduce violent crime in the city.
"We need you to step up... We can do better, Baltimore," Mayor Jack Young said.
Dr. Thomas Scalea, a physician at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, said Carrington was in an intensive care unit after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a tweet asking people to keep the officer in their prayers as he fights for his life.
Hogan added that thoughts and prayers alone are not enough, and that state and local leaders must join together to get violent shooters off the streets.
White Maryland officer convicted of assaulting black suspect
UPPER MARLBORO (AP) — A white Maryland police officer has been convicted of assault and misconduct after being accused of repeatedly punching a black suspect who was handcuffed and seat-belted in a police vehicle.
The state's attorney for Prince George's County says a judge found Corporal Stephen Downey guilty Thursday after a three-day bench trial.
Downey faces up to 10 years in prison on the assault charge when sentenced in October.
Downey was one of several officers who responded to call at a CVS pharmacy in Temple Hills in October 2018.
Authorities say he punched Andre Verdier in the face several times after Verdier complained that his handcuffs were too tight.
Prosecutors dropped a burglary charge against Verdier a month later.
Parents to visit first-year Naval Academy students
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Students who are about to start their first year of classes at the U.S. Naval Academy will get a chance to visit with their families for the first time in six weeks.
The academy is welcoming parents on Friday.
It's been six weeks since new students began what's known as Plebe Summer. That's basic midshipmen training to prepare them for beginning their time at the academy.
Students in their first year at the academy are known as plebes.
During the six weeks, they are not allowed access to television, movies, the internet or music. Cellphone access is restricted, and they are allowed to make only three calls.
About 3,000 family members and friends are expected to visit during the next three days, which marks the end of the training period.
Baltimore carjacker sentenced to 17 years in prison
BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal authorities say a Baltimore man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for carjacking.
Thirty-one-year-old Robert Crenshaw was sentenced Friday.
Prosecutors say Crenshaw has three previous felony convictions for drugs and violent crimes.
Crenshaw admitted in a guilty plea that he carjacked a person at knifepoint in September 2017 in a parking lot on East Lombard Street and stabbed the victim several times in the abdomen, causing life-threatening wounds. The entire incident was captured by video surveillance camera.
Crenshaw was arrested the next day driving another vehicle that he had carjacked four days before the stabbing incident.
