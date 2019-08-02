Cummings says he scared off intruder at Baltimore home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Elijah Cummings says he scared off an intruder at his Baltimore home last weekend, providing details for the first time after President Donald Trump tweeted about the break-in.
In a statement Friday, the Maryland Democrat said someone "attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27."
"I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house," Cummings said. "I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them."
Trump tweeted earlier Friday, "Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!"
Cummings' House Oversight and Reform Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.
The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings calling his majority-black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."
Baltimore police said it was unknown whether property was taken. Detectives were seeking information on the incident.
Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
Fans with 'Trump 2020' banner escorted out of Orioles game
BALTIMORE (AP) — Four fans who unfurled a banner in a baseball stadium supporting President Donald Trump's reelection were escorted out of a Baltimore Orioles game by police and stadium officials.
A photo taken by a Baltimore Sun reporter at the game shows the fans hanging the red, white and blue banner with the words "Keep America Great!" and "Trump 2020" during the eighth inning at Camden Yards.
The paper reports the banner remained up for less than 10 minutes as other fans shouted "take it down!"
Camden Yards' policy says no banners can be hung in the stadium to keep from obstructing views, and that banners can be confiscated if their message is commercial, political or "in bad taste."
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Man pleads guilty to bribing DC police for confidential info
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to felony bribery for paying more than $40,000 to police employees in the nation's capital for confidential information from traffic crash reports.
The Washington Post reports 60-year-old Marvin Parker admitted Wednesday to bribing the two employees for the information, which the department restricted access to in 2015. Prosecutors say Parker owns RPM Associates, a Maryland-based consulting firm.
Court records say Parker bribed the workers from 2015 through 2017 and used the data to identify people involved in crashes. They say he would then contact them and offer to help them obtain legal and medical services. Police say the workers are no longer with the department.
Parker hasn't been detained and no sentencing date has been set. His attorney, Damon Colbert, declined to comment.
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
