State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling to run for Congress
DUNDALK (AP) — Republican state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling has announced he's running for Congress.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the Baltimore County senator announced his plan to seek the GOP nomination to challenge Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat, during an event Wednesday at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland.
Maryland's 2nd Congressional District includes parts of Baltimore and Harford counties. It also includes parts of the city of Baltimore. Parts of northern Anne Arundel County and part of Howard County also are in the district.
Seats in the Maryland General Assembly are not up again for elections until 2022. That means Salling won't have to give up is state Senate seat to run for Congress next year.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Federal judge nixes lawsuit seeking gas pipeline in Maryland
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has thrown out a lawsuit aimed at moving ahead with a proposed gas pipeline project that was blocked by state officials.
U.S. District Court Judge George Russell dismissed the lawsuit filed by Columbia Gas on Wednesday.
The company was seeking access to Maryland property through eminent domain proceedings. A board of high-ranking state officials rejected the proposed pipeline across 3 miles (4 kilometers) of western Maryland, and the company then took the matter to federal court.
The pipeline would have run under the Potomac River near Hancock, Maryland, and extend from Columbia Gas' network in Pennsylvania to Mountaineer Gas' distribution system in West Virginia.
Environmentalists and residents have been vocal about opposing the pipeline, which would carry natural gas.
DC club owner charged with soliciting sex acts in Maryland
ROCKVILLE (AP) — The owner of two popular Washington D.C. music venues has been accused of attempting to buy sexual favors from a massage therapist in Maryland.
News outlets report 61-year-old Seth Hurwitz was arrested Wednesday and charged with soliciting prostitution. Hurwitz owns the 9:30 Club and The Anthem music venues in Washington and is the chairman of I.M.P., a production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.
A news release from Montgomery County police says the massage therapist told authorities Hurwitz made inappropriate sexual comments and implied she would get a bigger tip for sex acts.
The release says the therapist contacted Hurwitz in front of detectives, during which Hurwitz agreed to pay in exchange for sexual favors.
Police didn't name the massage parlor.
It's unclear whether Hurwitz has an attorney who could comment.
DC man sues over being left inside fire-gutted senior center
WASHINGTON (AP) — An elderly man found trapped in his senior living apartment five days after the complex was gutted by fire is suing the property's manager.
WTOP-FM reports Raymond Holton accuses the Edgewood Management Corp. of falsely telling firefighters that all the residents had been accounted for after the September fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Homes in Washington, D.C.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday also accuses the Maryland-based company of intentionally disabling the alarm system before the fire and failing to secure the building from vagrants.
Fire spokesman Dough Buchanan said Holton, 74 at the time, was found sitting in a chair in his apartment. The lawsuit says Holton was trapped with no water and spoiled food.
Edgewood representative Julie Chase says it's too early to comment on the lawsuit.
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com
Baltimore man gets 2 life terms plus 60 years in slayings
BALTIMORE (AP) — A man accused of killing two people and shooting wildly at police officers and pedestrians as he led cruisers on a car chase in 2017 in Baltimore has been handed two life sentences plus 60 years in prison.
The office of State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Wednesday announced the sentence against Mausean Carter. He was convicted of first- and second-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges.
Authorities say Carter is responsible for two deaths in separate drive-by shootings in December 2017. They say one of the shootings also left two people injured.
Authorities say Carter opened fired at officers and injured three civilians during a chase that began after an officer pulled him over.
Attorneys at the public defender's office could not be reached by phone Wednesday.
Man pleads guilty to robbing bank, store with air gun
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank and a convenience store while brandishing an air gun.
U.S. Attorney Robert Hur's office said in a news release that 35-year-old Benjamin Fowlkes faces a prison sentence ranging from 10 years to just over 19 years if a federal judge accepts his plea agreement. Fowlkes entered his guilty plea on Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1.
The plea agreement also calls for Fowlkes to pay at least $7,250 in restitution.
Police arrested Fowlkes last November, less than a week after he robbed a bank and convenience store in Baltimore.
New program gives some with Medicaid partial dental coverage
BALTIMORE (AP) — A dental insurance pilot program in Maryland has launched for certain Medicaid recipients and pays to remove teeth but not replace them.
The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Department of Health has budgeted $4.2 million for the program's first year.
About 33,000 adults with a disability and limited income are eligible. If all eligible adults used the maximum benefit, the state estimates it would cost $26 million.
Dentists say participants could receive two oral exams, two cleanings and up to five cavity filings or tooth extractions in a year with the program.
Maryland Dental Action Coalition Executive Director Mary Backley says the group wanted more coverage but the pilot program is an important step.
The goal is to cut costs to Medicaid by providing preventative, diagnostic and restorative services.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
