Hogan highlights mortgage program that cuts student debt
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan's administration is highlighting a Maryland program that enables young adults to cut student loan debt while buying a home.
The governor marked the anniversary of the Maryland SmartBuy 2.0 initiative on Tuesday.
A pilot program began in 2016. Hogan extended it in July of 2018. He put $3 million in the last fiscal year's budget for the program, and that has been doubled this fiscal year to $6 million.
State officials say it's the first program of its kind in the nation that's trying to address the decline in homeownership rates among younger, millennial Marylanders. The administration says nearly 60 percent of Maryland college students graduate with thousands of dollars in student debt.
The program's mortgage loans are provided through the state's Maryland Mortgage Program.
Audit: Maryland agency didn't track million dollar grants
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — An audit of Maryland's Behavioral Health Administration revealed the health department agency failed to properly keep track of key data for initiatives it funded with millions of dollars in grants.
The Washington Post reports the audit combed records from 2014-2017. The audit found evidence the state agency couldn't prove it reviewed reports submitted by groups it paid to provide treatment for substance abuse, and had not met performance measures cited in the grant agreements. In one case, 3,000 fewer clients than mandated were served.
The review found the agency didn't adequately monitor a program for gamblers and in another instance, didn't track a $3 million grant for children with special needs.
The paper reports Health Secretary Robert Neall didn't deny the findings, and said he'd pursue better oversight and training.
Maryland renews MOU with Japanese region on life sciences
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has renewed an agreement with a jurisdiction in Japan that is designed to advance life sciences.
Hogan signed a new memorandum of understanding on Monday in Annapolis, Maryland, with Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa of Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.
Hogan says renewing the agreement will help build on mutual strengths that Maryland and Kanagawa have in biotech and life sciences. He says increasing engagement with Japan has been a key goal of his administration.
Kanagawa is part of the greater Tokyo area. Hogan, who will become chairman of the National Governors Association next week, says he is scheduled to lead a delegation of governors to the Olympic games next July in Tokyo.
Hogan says Maryland has had a 38-year sister state-prefecture relationship with Kanagawa.
Off-duty police officer saves 2 from burning Maryland home
COLESVILLE (AP) — Maryland authorities are crediting an off-duty police officer with kicking in a front door and saving two people from a burning home.
News outlets report a police officer was off-the-clock when he rescued two people from the Colesville, Maryland, house Tuesday morning as he saw flames engulf the home while getting into his car.
The officer was joined by Lt. Wesley Owens, an off-duty firefighter who said he spotted the smoke while driving to work and came back to help. Owens told WWBT the officer reported the fire and rushed into the house, helping a woman and a man out.
Outlets say firefighters were able to distinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
New Delaware law that raises smoking age to 21 takes effect
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A law in Delaware that raises the legal age for smoking and buying tobacco products goes into effect Tuesday.
Gov. John Carney signed the law in April, which increases the legal smoking age from 18 to 21.
The Delaware News Journal reports the state joins 16 others with similar legislation that prohibits retailers from selling and adults from purchasing tobacco for minors. There's a $1,000 fine for breaking the new law.
The legislation comes as health officials say youth vaping has hit epidemic levels. The law encompasses e-cigarettes and vapes with anything derived from tobacco or nicotine.
Last week, a U.S. judge in Maryland mandated e-cigarette makers and importers submit applications for their products to the Food and Drug Administration within 10 months, in an effort to protect young people.
Maryland ex-fire chief sentenced for trying to entice minor
BALTIMORE (AP) — The former chief of a volunteer fire department on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland says 70-year-old James Morris Jr., of Cordova, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday.
Authorities say Morris in his plea agreement admitted to sexually abusing minors over decades, including when he was the chief of the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department.
Law enforcement began investigating Morris in September 2017 after the Maryland State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Morris in March also pleaded guilty to state charges, including six sex offenses.
Morris' attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Maryland police chief given probation in misconduct retrial
SNOW HILL (AP) — A former Maryland police chief has been sentenced to three years of probation in an ongoing case surrounding charges he improperly interfered in an investigation.
Maryland prosecutors say former Pocomoke City police chief Kelvin Sewell has been given a three-year suspended sentence in favor of three years supervised probation.
In May, Sewell was convicted for a second time of misconduct in office. A 2016 conviction on the case was overturned. Prosecutors accuse Sewell of failing to charge a state corrections officer involved in a 2014 hit-and-run because they were friends.
The case drew state-wide attention upon Sewell's firing in 2015. The Washington Post reports thousands protested, citing racial discrimination against the city's black police chief.
In March, the city paid Sewell $450,000 in a federal civil rights suit over reported discrimination.
Bodies of 2 decapitated dogs found in Maryland woods
MECHANICSVILLE (AP) — Maryland authorities are investigating the discovery of two decapitated dogs.
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that the bodies of the black Labrador retrievers were found Sunday in a wooded area of Mechanicsville.
The sheriff's office says animal control officers believe the dogs had been discarded within the previous two days.
No suspects were immediately identified. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the animal cruelty case.
QA County considers bill to outlaw balloon releases
CENTREVILLE (AP) — Lawmakers of a Maryland county are considering a bill that would outlaw balloon releases and impose a $250 fine on those who ignore the mandate.
The Capital reports the bill was introduced to the Queen Anne's County Board of Commissioners last week by Commissioner Christopher Corchiarino, who says releasing balloons is littering. The bill wouldn't penalize accidental releases or those done by government agencies.
The bill is backed by the Queen Anne's Conservation Association. The association's executive director, Jay Falstad, says creatures often mistake non-biodegradable balloons as food or get fatally trapped and wounded by balloon ribbons. Local farmers say loose balloons also cause problems on their lands, with the items scaring animals and getting wrapped around equipment.
The commissioners are set to hold a hearing on bill next month.
