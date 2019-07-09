Maryland Senate president appoints Baker to UMMS board
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker has been appointed to the board of directors for the University of Maryland Medical System.
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller announced the selection in a letter Monday to James DiPaula, the board's chairman.
New appointments are being made after reports of self-dealing of contracts involving former board members. A reform measure approved by the General Assembly and signed by the governor requires the new appointments.
Most of them are made by the governor, though the Senate president makes one appointment to the board under the law. House Speaker Adrienne Jones has not yet announced an appointment she will make to the board.
Baker served two terms as county executive. He came in second in last year's Democratic primary for governor.
Water main break causes widespread flooding in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (AP) — A water main break near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore led to widespread flooding, a train derailment in a tunnel and a worker being injured while trying to repair a storm drain.
News outlets report Baltimore City Department of Public Works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said a 12-inch (30-centimeter) main that broke near the intersection of Howard and Pratt streets was shut down Monday, stopping the flow of water.
Fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said a city worker was seriously injured by a partial wall collapse while doing electrical work below ground near Howard and Pratt streets. Flooding carried silt onto the tracks in the Howard Street Tunnel, causing a CSX train to partially derail. Adams said no one was hurt.
Officials said a plume of sediment coated the Inner Harbor.
Museum awarded grant to protect African American artifacts
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland's Banneker-Douglass Museum has received a $50,000 grant to preserve African American artifacts.
The Governor's Office on Community Initiatives announced the grant Monday from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
A total of $2.2 million has been awarded to 14 grantees.
The Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland, is home to more than 12,000 historic objects, exhibition spaces and archives library.
The upgrades will allow the museum to properly store and preserve important pieces of Maryland's African American history, primarily its Fine Art and African Art Collections.
Marriott faces $123 million fine in UK for data breach
BETHESDA (AP) — Marriott says it will fight a $123 million U.K. government fine related to its massive data breach.
Marriott has the right to respond to the proposed fine before a final determination is made by the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office.
Marriott announced last November that data from as many as 500 million guests at its Starwood hotels may have been compromised by unauthorized access dating to 2014.
In January, the Bethesda, Maryland, company revised that figure to 323 million guests, and said around 25 million passport numbers may have been compromised. The company has alerted affected guests.
Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson says Marriott has assisted the Information Commissioner's Office with its investigation. He says the breach was the result of a criminal attack.
Baltimore city worker rescued from collapsed manhole
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore fire officials rescued a city transportation employee who became trapped 20 feet (6 meters) below ground in a manhole during an apparent collapse.
News outlets report Baltimore City Fire's Confined Space Rescue Team responded to an intersection near Inner Harbor Monday afternoon to rescue the employee from a storm drain below the street.
Baltimore Fire spokesman Blair Adams says vibrations from a light rail passing over the street at the time caused the collapse.
Fire officials said the worker was alert and conscious when rescued and taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
Ex-teacher sentenced to 22 years for producing child porn
BALTIMORE (AP) — A onetime teacher will serve 22 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.
Kenneth Brian Fischer had been a public school teacher in Maryland's Carroll County. The 41-year-old was sentenced Monday.
According to his plea agreement, Fischer communicated with an undercover law enforcer posing as a boy on a social networking site. He attempted to arrange a meeting and sent the detective a sexually explicit photo. When officers executed a search warrant at Fischer's home, they seized devices that revealed he'd been communicating with actual juveniles for years.
Prosecutors say he admitted enticing boys to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He's been in custody since September 2017.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Maryland woman sentenced for scamming victims of $1.2M
GREENBELT (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Maryland woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for wire fraud in a scheme to defraud at least five people of more than $1.2 million.
U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a news release on Monday that 74-year-old Nely Rider of Bowie also received nine months of home detention as part of three years of supervised release.
The U.S. Justice Department said Rider told her victims that a person in Mexico needed help getting to the U.S. and said the person would repay the victims once she arrived.
Prosecutors said that, based on Rider's statements, the victims provided her with approximately $1,285,545 which she used at casinos and elsewhere for her personal benefit. Authorities say some elderly victims lost their retirement savings.
Maryland National Aquarium says dolphin 'Maya' has died
BALTIMORE (AP) — One of seven dolphins at Maryland's National Aquarium has died after a monthslong illness.
The aquarium said Monday that Maya was euthanized on Sunday. She was born at the aquarium in 2001.
The Baltimore Sun quotes veterinary staff as saying in April that Maya was experiencing liver problems, inflammation and digestive issues. The paper says aquarium staff consulted with experts around the country to treat the dolphin, but decided to euthanize her after her condition worsened.
National Aquarium Chief Executive Officer John Racanelli says the aquarium has received an outpouring of support from the community.
