Baltimore police let 76 unresolved misconduct cases expire
BALTIMORE (AP) — An investigation by a Baltimore newspaper revealed the city's police department failed to investigate misconduct complaints against officers soon enough, causing about 75 such cases to expire without conclusions since 2016.
The Baltimore Sun reports emails obtained between detectives and supervisors show the department repeatedly failed to investigate noncriminal, administrative misconduct cases within the one-year limit. Some emails show officials expressing frustration with the lack of urgency in addressing the backlog. Internal Affairs head Maj. Stephanie Lansey-Delgado writes in one that a better tracking system is needed.
While criminal investigations of officers can extend beyond a year, administrative cases such as citizen complaints about dismissive behavior or internal complaints must be resolved within 12 months.
A police spokesman said Commissioner Michael Harrison recognizes the importance of correcting the problem.
Man gets prison for killing veteran in Maryland carjacking
CAPITOL HEIGHTS (AP) — A Washington, D.C., man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for killing and carjacking a Marine veteran at a Maryland gas station.
The Washington Post reports 23-year-old Demarko Wheeler was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of 68-year-old Alonzo Jackson.
Jackson's relatives said Jackson dropped off his wife at work that July morning and then stopped for gas in Capitol Heights so he could drive his best friend to a doctor's appointment.
Prosecutors say Wheeler approached Jackson at the gas station, shot him and stole his car, which was later found abandoned and burned. At the time, Wheeler was on pretrial release in another armed carjacking that happened in the District a week prior. That case still is pending.
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
Plea expected in case of 10-year-old girl abducted in 1999
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania say a Maryland man is about to enter a plea in the case of the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl nearly two decades ago.
A plea hearing for Timothy D. Nelson Jr. is scheduled for Thursday morning in the Johnstown federal courthouse.
Nelson, a 50-year-old from Cumberland, Maryland, was arrested in January after police say DNA and fingerprints helped identify him as a suspect.
Authorities have said the victim was abducted in Cainbrook, Pennsylvania, in 1999, taken to West Virginia and assaulted before being released.
Nelson's lawyer confirms his client is scheduled for a plea hearing but is declining comment until after the proceeding.
