Maryland officials set hearings on transmission line changes
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland regulators have scheduled three public hearings on a request by Baltimore Gas and Electric to modify an existing electric transmission line.
The Public Service Commission says BGE is proposing to replace more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of cable beneath the Patapsco River with overhead wire and eight support structures. The area is between Hawkins Point and Sollers Point, parallel to the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The initiative would modify the existing transmission line that runs between the Riverside Substation in Baltimore County and the Brandon Shores Substation in Anne Arundel County.
A hearing in Baltimore is scheduled for Sept. 9. A hearing in Anne Arundel County is scheduled in Glen Burnie on Sept. 16. Another hearing is scheduled in Dundalk on Sept. 17.
Records: Man accused in fatal Uber shooting says he was high
OXON HILL (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man accused of killing an Uber driver and another passenger told officers that he was high at the time.
News outlets report court records say 42-year-old Aaron Lanier Wilson Jr. told authorities he doesn't remember what happened during the Tuesday rideshare because he was on PCP. They say Wilson told officers he "messed up" and "everything happened so fast."
Wilson is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the deaths of 46-year-old Beaudouin Tchakounte and 32-year-old Casey Xavier Robinson. Prince George's County police Capt. Filepe Ordono says they were strangers.
Wilson's attorney says his client's long dreadlocks don't match an eyewitness account of a man with short, curly hair fleeing the crime scene. Wilson's set to appear in court next month.
Man charged with murder in death of wife reported missing
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE (AP) — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife, whom he reported missing last week.
News outlets report 46-year-old Jean Jocelin Pierre is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Nerlande Foreste. He was ordered held without bond Thursday. Prosecutors say he admitted to killing Foreste and told police they wouldn't find her body.
Montgomery County police say Pierre killed his wife and tried to hide the crime by renting and using a carpet cleaning machine before reporting her missing. Court records say Foreste told a cousin just before her disappearance that her husband threatened to kill her.
It's unclear if Foreste's body has been found.
Pierre's attorney, Sean McKee, says his client has no criminal history and works at a facility that cares for people with dementia.
Baltimore Teachers Union delivers fans to cool hot schools
BALTIMORE (AP) — Representatives from Baltimore's teachers union have been out delivering fans to hot city classrooms that lack air-conditioning after receiving nearly $7,000 in donations from their public plea for help.
The Baltimore Teachers Union posted Facebook photos throughout the day Thursday showing smiling representatives dropping off boxes and carts full of fans to at least four schools.
WBAL-TV reports that among the first to receive a shipment was National Academy Foundation High School, which is housed in an 88-year-old building.
The outlet says about 100 fans total were dropped off with more ordered for weekend delivery.
About a third of public school buildings in the city lack air-conditioning. Union President Diamonté Brown previously told The Associated Press the organization hopes to hand out 500 pedestal fans.
Man who threw knife at West Virginia woman sentenced
WESTOVER, W.Va. (AP) — A man who threw a dish rack at a West Virginia woman, lodging a knife in the back of her head, has been sentenced to prison.
News outlets report 25-year-old Zachary Nipper was sentenced to one to five years Tuesday after pleading guilty to unlawful assault.
Westover police received a call from a woman in April who said her daughter's boyfriend, Nipper, stabbed her in the head. The woman's daughter, Kizzie Hardy, told The Dominion Post her mother wasn't stabbed, but that Nipper actually threw a rack of drying dishes at her and the knife just got stuck in her skull.
Nipper's from Baltimore, where he was on probation and wanted for felonious assault. Nipper's attorney, Tom Kroger, says Nipper will face jail time in Maryland after his sentence.
