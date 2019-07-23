Gov. Hogan announces $125M grant for Howard St. Tunnel
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland will receive a $125 million federal grant for long-sought improvements to the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the grant Monday from the federal Infrastructure For Rebuilding America Grant Program.
The Hogan administration says the money will allow the state to partner with CSX Transportation to double-stack shipping containers in the Howard Street Tunnel to break the rail bottleneck before the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.
Hogan says the state will finally be able to move forward with reconstruction of the tunnel.
Height restrictions currently prevent the shipment of double-stacked containers by rail to and from the port and up and down the East Coast. Double-stack containers provide a more cost-effective way to transport freight by rail than by truck.
Storm winds knock tree over, kill 89-year-old man outside
FINKSBURG (AP) — Evening storms in Maryland knocked a tree down, killing an 89-year-old man in his driveway.
News outlets report the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded to an emergency call Monday night and found a tree fell on the man and trapped him underneath.
Officials said the tree was moved and responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Harry Swan of Finksburg.
An initial investigation revealed Swan was standing in the driveway when high winds from a thunderstorm knocked the tree down onto him.
The Carroll County Times says Monday night's storms triggered the National Weather Service to issue tornado warnings during the day and severe thunderstorm and flood watches through the night.
Boxer Dadashev dies after suffering brain injury in ring
MOSCOW (AP) — Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.
The Russian Boxing Federation said Tuesday that Dadashev died "as a result of the injuries he sustained" in Friday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
"The Russian Boxing Federation expresses deep condolences to Maxim's relatives and close ones. We mourn together with you," the federation said in a statement.
Dadashev was hospitalized at UM Prince George's Hospital Center with brain swelling shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.
Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head in his corner as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: "You're getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this."
Shortly after, the referee stopped the bout at McGirt's request.
Both fighters were 13-0 before the bout, which offered the winner the right to challenge IBF titleholder Josh Taylor. Dadashev had been viewed as a rising star after beating two former world lightweight champions, Darleys Perez and Antonio DeMarco, last year. He was originally from the Russian city of St. Petersburg but had fought exclusively in the United States since turning pro in 2016.
"He was a very kind person who fought until the very end," Dadashev's wife, Elizaveta Apushkina, said in a statement issued by the hospital. "Our son will continue be raised to be a great man like his father. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days."
The Russian embassy in the U.S. said in a statement on Facebook it is "ready to provide any necessary assistance for (Dadashev's) repatriation to Russia."
Body cam video shows shootout at Baltimore addiction clinic
BALTIMORE (AP) — A camera worn by a police sergeant in Baltimore captured the exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police at an addiction clinic last week.
An unedited version of the video was shown to reporters Tuesday. Police are making public a version of the footage that shows the moments leading to the shootout and the aftermath, when an officer dragged the injured sergeant to safety.
The July 15 shooting left a lab technician and the gunman dead. Sgt. Billy Shiflett suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. A clinic employee was injured by shrapnel.
The video shows Shiflett and an officer entering the clinic and ordering Ashanti Pinkney to drop his weapon. Pinkney then fires his weapon and police return fire.
Shiflett was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Maryland firefighter's death prompts department reforms
MARRIOTTSVILLE (AP) — One year after the death of a Maryland firefighter, a county fire department has released a 750-page report detailing how the death could've been prevented and what changes they'll make going forward.
Lt. Nathan Flynn of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services died in July 2018 while entering a section of a burning home above where the fire started. The report released Monday says he should never have been in that section. The report also details how his calls for help on a radio channel went unanswered because the channel wasn't being monitored.
Now, Howard County Fire Chief Christine Uhlhorn tells WBAL the department is overseeing a multiyear plan that does away with the unmonitored channel, adds a safety officer and clarifies existing "inconsistent" orders for responders.
