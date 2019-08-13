Animals rights complaint details dog deaths at Johns Hopkins
BALTIMORE (AP) — An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against Johns Hopkins University researchers over a lab experiment in which nine dogs had to be euthanized after spinal surgeries.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Stop Animal Exploitation Now wants the U.S. Agriculture Department to impose fines of $10,000 per animal under the Animal Welfare Act.
The group says Hopkins told the National Institutes of Health that it ended the federally funded experiment to study gastrointestinal issues when some dogs suffered acute paralysis.
Hopkins spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said the program rigorously complies with animal welfare regulations, and that the remaining dogs were adopted.
Federal law requires animal testing of drugs for humans. The Sun reports that almost 800,000 animals other than mice and rats are used in research facilities each year.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Police: Maryland man killed during apparent home invasion
HALETHORPE (AP) — A Maryland man was shot and killed in his home during an apparent home invasion.
News outlets report 28-year-old Drevon Jamal Williams died early Monday morning in his Halethorpe home.
A statement from Baltimore County police says Williams was found by authorities suffering from at least on gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The statement says at least one suspect entered the home and shot Williams before running away. Police believe Williams was the target since several others were inside the home at the time of the shooting and no one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Police do not have a description of the suspect as of yet.
Newspaper shooting suspect's defense requests new subpoenas
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Defense attorneys for the man charged with killing five Capital Gazette employees in Maryland have requested records about allegations of the shooter's harassing behavior at work and records from veterinary clinics where his cat was treated and euthanized.
The Baltimore Sun reports Jarrod Ramos' defense requested five new subpoenas Monday. They're seeking information from Ramos' employer, Enterprise Information, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as veterinarians Ramos had contact with about a month before the shooting.
The defense wrote that Ramos' government security clearance for his job was terminated in 2014 amid "suitability concerns." Ramos' defense says sources accused him of posting threats to Twitter.
The defense previously sought information related to Ramos' longstanding grudge against the newspaper.
Judge Laura Ripken has yet to rule on the requests.
Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.