Chesapeake Bay grasses only slightly hurt by record rain
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland environmental officials say underwater grasses in the nation's largest estuary were mostly resilient to last year's record rain and increased runoff pollutants.
A state Department of Natural Resources statement says a total of about 91,000 acres of seagrass were mapped in Chesapeake Bay the last year, only a slight drop from the 105,000 acres mapped in 2017. It says the actual acreage for last year could be significantly higher, as more than 20% of the bay wasn't fully mapped due to bad weather and other issues.
Heavy rain in previous years caused sharp declines in grass abundance. State biologist Brooke Landry says past years of expansion helped a majority of grass beds survive the surge in rain.
Maryland Gov. Hogan to chair National Governors Association
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will become the chairman of the National Governors Association.
News outlets report the Republican governor will be elevated from vice chairman to lead the bipartisan governors' group at their summer meeting Friday in Salt Lake City. He succeeds Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who's seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
Hogan is the first Maryland governor to hold the post since Parris Glendening served nearly 20 years ago.
The Baltimore Sun reports that in his first address as chairman, Hogan is expected to announce an initiative to improve the nation's aging infrastructure.
Maryland, Virginia officials investigate intestine illnesses
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland health officials haven't identified a source for a significant increase in intestinal illnesses reported this month, which comes as Virginia's Health Department says they're dealing with a similar uptick.
Maryland's Health Department announced Thursday there've been 42 reports of cyclosporiasis this year, with 37 of those occurring in the last two weeks. In Virginia, 39 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed since May 1, up from the usual nine cases reported.
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite. Consuming food or water contaminated with feces can trigger the infection. Past U.S. outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to imported produce.
The Virginia Department of health said Thursday they're investigating cafeterias at the Capital One Building and the Valo Park Building in McLean and a CarMax in Richmond.
Priest relieved of duties amid child sex abuse allegations
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing a teenager in Delaware nearly 40 years ago has been relieved of his duties.
The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington said in a statement Thursday that it will continue to cooperate with authorities in their investigation of 71-year-old William J. Porter.
Porter has served as pastor at Holy Name of Jesus in Pocomoke, Maryland, since 2003.
Diocese officials say they received an allegation in March that Porter sexually abused a teenager 38 years ago at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in New Castle.
Officials say they were notified last week that Delaware State Police had concluded their investigation because the conduct occurred outside of the statute of limitations.
The diocese says Porter is currently under investigation by Wilmington police for alleged similar conduct.
Maryland man sentenced for fatally punching bat-wielding man
BOWIE (AP) — A Maryland man who says he was protecting his girlfriend was sentenced to eight years in prison for killing a bat-wielding man.
The Washington Post reports 32-year-old Thomas Hughes was convicted Thursday of involuntary manslaughter in last year's death of Nicholas Keys.
Charging documents say Keys went after Hughes' girlfriend with a baseball bat in a parking lot because she dinged a car door. Hughes wrestled, disarmed and punched Keys twice. Keys fell to the ground while Hughes and his girlfriend fled. Keys died three days later in the hospital.
Prince George's County Circuit Court Judge Sean D. Wallace said Hughes' action after disarming Keys weren't self-defense.
Hughes was on parole for his role in a robbery that left one dead. He may face up to 12 more years.
